World Cup squad: Five things to know before Springboks are unveiled

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The 2023 Springbok World Cup squad will be named on Tuesday afternoon, for the tournament which kicks off in France on 8 September.

The Springboks will play in pool B against Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania. Under Siya Kolisi, the Boks won the 2019 tournament in Japan and will be the defending champions in France.

Here’s everything you need to know about the squad announcement.

Squad size

The squad will comprise 33 players, two more than allowed at the tournament in Japan. This is due to new player welfare initiatives. Siya Kolisi is expected to be named captain, despite him nursing an injury.

Jacques Nienaber is the head coach, supported by a large management team, including chief assistants Deon Davids, Mzwandile Stick and Daan Human.

There will also be a minimum of five days in the run up to each game in France, meaning the pool stage has been extended by a week from previous tournaments.

Experience

Up to 25 players who featured for the Boks at the 2019 tournament in Japan are expected to be retained in the squad for this year’s tournament.

The players who have retired since 2019 are Schalk Brits, Francois Louw, Beast Mtawarira and Frans Steyn, while the players who have lost their place in the team are Elton Jantjies and Warrick Gelant.

Elton Jantjies has provided flyhalf cover recently but is not likely to make the World Cup squad. Picture: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Winger Sbu Nkosi has also not played for the Boks in some time, and won’t be picked.

What it means is Jacques Nienaber’s squad will be packed with hardened Test men.

Newcomers

There will, however, be place for a few newcomers to the set-up.

Ox Nche has been a regular in the No 1 jersey since the last World Cup, while hooker Joseph Dweba has also stepped forward. Jasper Wiese could be the newcomer among the loose forwards, while at scrumhalf Grant Williams and Jaden Hendrikse are options.

Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie are also all in the selection mix.

Joseph Dweba. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

Injury concerns

The biggest concern will be for captain Siya Kolisi, who had knee surgery only a few weeks ago, while vice-captain Handre Pollard has also had his injury problems and, like Kolisi, hasn’t played any Test rugby this year.

Then there is Ox Nche, who got hurt at the start of the Rugby Championship, but he, like Kolisi and Pollard, are said to be on their way back to full fitness.

Scrumhalf Grant Williams was concussed last weekend and now there is also concern for centre Lukhanyo Am, who hurt his knee in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Handre Pollard has been training with the Boks. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

Selection headache

There are a few tough choices to be made by the selection panel.

Will Joseph Dweba be the third hooker, or will Deon Fourie cover hooker and loose forward?

Who will be the fourth lock — Jean Kleyn or Marvin Orie, and who will be the three scrumhalves from Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach?

In midfield, will Lukhanyo Am be okay and will both Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel crack it, and who of the outside backs will miss out — Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimp, Canan Moodie or Kurt-Lee Arendse?