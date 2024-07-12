Springboks have ‘one or two surprises’ in store for Ireland, says Mostert

The Boks' win over Ireland in the first Test in Pretoria will make the visitors to South Africa an even more dangerous team, according to Franco Mostert.

Springbok lock Franco Mostert competes for the ball against Ireland during the first Test in Pretoria last weekend. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks are targeting a much-improved all-round set piece performance, according to lock Franco Mostert, as they look to clinch a two-nil series win against Ireland in the second Test of the Incoming Series at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm).

Speaking at a Bok press conference in Umhlanga this week, Mostert admitted that the Bok forwards were found a bit wanting in the mauls, lineouts and at the breakdown, during the first Test win at Loftus last weekend and that they are aiming to improve in all aspects this time round.

Protecting the scrumhalves at the breakdown so that they can give their backs snappy service is also high on their priority list.

“I think they (Ireland) did a very good job of stopping the mauls last weekend. We know they are a side that doesn’t concede a lot of maul tries or maul penalties. For us, it’s about doing what works but trying to do it better. Hopefully, this week we can catch them out with one or two surprises,” said Mostert.

“In the first half we had a good plan and when RG (Snyman) came on (in the second half), we had another plan and I think it worked out well. We know they are one of the best teams in the world when it comes to contesting in the line-outs, so you need to have good plans against them.

“They did a really good job putting Faf (de Klerk) and Grant (Williams) under pressure. I think it’s our (the forwards) responsibility to sort it out for them. We are working hard on this and hopefully we can get them cleaner ball this weekend.”

Dangerous Ireland

Although the Boks managed to break a three-game losing streak against the Irish with their 27-20 win in Pretoria last weekend, Moster said that it would make Ireland an even more dangerous team as it motivates them to come back stronger, as it did for them during the World Cup.

“We certainly don’t think the win last week was a case of getting the monkey off our back. They are feeling exactly the way we did in the Rugby World Cup,” explained Mostert.

“We also saw during the British and Irish Lions tour (in 2021) what that first defeat did for us (the Boks). So, they’ll come back stronger, and it’s going to be a good test for us.”

If the Boks can seal the series win against the Irish on Saturday it will go a long way to solidifying their place at the top of the World Rugby rankings and will also quieten a few pundits from the North, who believe Ireland are the best team in the world.

It will also give the first team great momentum to take into next month’s Rugby Championship, with a fringe Bok team featuring a sprinkling of experienced players returning from injury, expected to take on Portugal in the third game of their Incoming Series next weekend.