Bail derailed as defence wants murder-accused Grayson Beare reassessed

Grayson Beare is facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

The murder case against Grayson James Beare has been postponed as the suspect could undergo another mental health evaluation.

The Durban Magistrate’s Court was set to hear Beare’s bail application on Thursday, but the proceedings were delayed again at the request of the defense.

In an urgent application, Beare’s lawyer requested that the court order a second mental health evaluation for the accused, involving a team of three psychiatrists and one clinical psychologist.

The case has been adjourned until 24 July.

Beare, who is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, has been remanded in custody at the Westville Prison.

The court was informed at Beare’s last appearance that he had been declared fit to stand trial based on a district surgeon’s report presented on 11 June.

Durban family attacked

Beare was arrested after allegedly stabbing 46-year-old Halima Hoosen-Preston to death at her home in Glenmore, Durban, on 2 June.

It is alleged that Beare broke into the home around 3am and stabbed Hoosen-Preston at least 15 times.

He also attacked her husband, Shaun Preston, and their son, inflicting serious injuries that required hospitalisation.

A young girl, the fourth member of the family, was not physically harmed.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the girl informed authorities that Beare repeatedly stated he assaulted them because of their support for Palestine .

In a video widely shared on social media, Beare claimed that his attack was motivated by the family’s pro-Palestinian stance.

The accused alleged that Hoosen-Preston and her family thought “it was funny and entertaining” that his cousins were killed in Israel.

Beare claimed “she is not totally innocent”.

Hoosen-Preston’s husband has reportedly disputed claims that the attack was religiously motivated.

Watch the video below: