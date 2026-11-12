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Springboks ready for evolved France with Dupont set to run the show

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By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

12 November 2026

08:03 am

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The Springboks will front up to an evolved France, featuring Antoine Dupont at flyhalf, at the Stade de France on Friday.

Antoine Dupont

Springbok loose forward Pieter-Step du Toit watches French halfback Antoine Dupont take the ball out of a ruck during their 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match at the Stade de France in Paris. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

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The Springboks are ready for a constantly evolving France team that will unleash star Antoine Dupont at flyhalf, for their Nations Championship clash at the Stade de France in Saint Denis on Friday night (10:10pm).

Scrumhalf Dupont was surprisingly picked to start at 10 against the Boks, with the French currently having a crisis in the position with Romain Ntamack, Matthieu Jalibert and Antoine Hastoy all out injured, while regular fullback Thomas Ramos, who could usually slot in if needed, is also out.

Fellow scrumhalf Maxine Lucu was expected to play flyhalf, after he came on in the position against Fiji over the past weekend when Ntamack was forced off with a dislocated shoulder, but France have instead given Dupont his first international start in the position.

No stranger to 10

Dupont is no stranger to playing in the No 10 jersey, having featured there a number of times for his franchise Toulouse, with him last starting in the position in 2024, and he will now get the chance to show what he can do leading the line on the international stage.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Bok assistant coach Felix Jones said they were fully prepared for whatever France threw at them, especially considering their willingness to evolve when needed.

“They (have) put us under pressure (previously) with a lot of attacking-style kicks, trying to exploit as much space as they could in behind us with a different style and a bit of unpredictability that comes with that,” explained Jones.

“So we are expecting a potential tactical element that we may not have seen yet. This contest has traditionally been very close and very enthralling to watch because of the intensity of the collisions and the athletes that are playing each other.

“We are anticipating some tactical nuances that we haven’t seen. It could definitely come in the form of some innovative kicking.”

Bit of niggle

The Springboks and France games have developed a bit of niggle in recent times, due to how close some of the results have been, and especially after the Boks triumphed over France in the World Cup quarterfinals on their home turf in 2023.

Last year’s encounter was then billed as a grudge match, with the French gunning for revenge, only for a 14-man Bok team, who conceded a first half permanent red card, to stun them 32-17, so more of the same should be expected on Friday.

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“To be honest with you, I would imagine that (niggle) is still there. I think it (the World Cup quarterfinal) was such a significant game that I don’t think that goes away easily,” admitted Jones.

“So, you know, that niggle, a lot of that niggle is probably on the field. And again, it comes back to just the intensity of playing for the Springboks, and for the French guys it’s the same. But most of that, I think, stops there.”

Read more on these topics

France Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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