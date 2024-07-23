Springboks gear up for Rugby Championship: All the fixtures, details

The world champions, the Boks, are first up in two matches against the Wallabies, in Australia.

Next up for the Springboks is the 2024 Rugby Championship and Tests against Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

The annual competition gets underway on August 10, with the world champion Boks having warmed up for the campaign with Tests against Wales, Ireland (two) and Portugal in the last five weeks.

The World Cup winners from 2023 will play a rare afternoon game in their first match of the Rugby Championship, against Australia, in Brisbane on August 10.

The Rugby Championship reverts back to its 12-match schedule this year after a shortened version of the competition was in place last year because of the Rugby World Cup.

The Boks play Australia in two matches Down Under, in Brisbane and Perth (August 17), before returning home for two matches against New Zealand, in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

They complete their programme with an away match against Argentina, in Santiago (with kick-off at 11pm SA time) — a new venue for the Boks — before their final match takes place in Mbombela, also against Argentina.

Full Rugby Championship schedule

Round 1

Australia v South Africa

Date: Saturday, 10 August

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Local kick-off: 2.45pm

RSA kick-off: 6:45am

New Zealand v Argentina

Date: Saturday, 10 August

Venue: SKY Stadium, Wellington

Local kick-off: 7.05pm

RSA kick-off: 9.05am

Round 2

New Zealand v Argentina

Date: Saturday, 17 August

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Local kick-off: 7.05pm

RSA kick-off: 9.05am

Australia v South Africa

Date: Saturday, 17 August

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Local kick-off: 5.55pm

RSA kick-off: 11.55am

Round 3

South Africa v New Zealand

Date: Saturday, 31 August

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Local kick-off: 5pm

RSA kick-off: 5pm

Argentina v Australia

Date: Saturday, 31 August

Venue: Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi, Buenos Aires

Local kick-off: 4pm

RSA kick-off: 9pm

Round 4

South Africa v New Zealand

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Local kick-off: 5pm

RSA kick-off: 5pm

Argentina v Australia

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Venue: Brigadier Estanislao Lopez Stadium, Santa Fe

Local kick-off: 4pm

RSA kick-off: 9pm

Round 5

Australia v New Zealand

Date: Saturday, 21 September

Venue: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Local kick-off: 3.55pm

RSA kick-off: 7.55am

Argentina v South Africa

Date: Saturday, 21 September

Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago

Local kick-off: 6pm

RSA kick-off: 11pm

Round 6

New Zealand v Australia

Date: Saturday, 28 September

Venue: SKY Stadium, Wellington

Local kick-off: 7.05pm

RSA kick-off: 9.05am

South Africa v Argentina

Date: Saturday, 28 September

Venue: Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Local kick-off: 5pm

RSA kick-off: 5pm