REMINDER: Springbok fixtures for 2025

The 2019 and 2023 World Cup winners have a bumper year ahead.

Following the news that Sydney will host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final when the tournament is held in Australia in two years’ time, it is perhaps worth reminding ourselves when the current world champions will next be in action.

Following a strong 2024 season, which saw the Boks win 11 out of 13 matches, with their only defeats by a point on each occasion, there is much hype about the Boks performing well again in 2025.

Rassie Erasmus’ team will only be in action again in July, following the conclusion of the United Rugby Championship and Europe-based cup competitions.

Italy and Georgia in SA

The World Cup winners from 2019 and 2023, under the guidance of Siya Kolisi, will take on Italy in two home Tests on 5 and 12 July while a week later they will host Georgia, on 19 July. SA Rugby have yet to announce the venues.

Following a brief break, the Springboks will turn their attention to defending the Rugby Championship title they won last year.

In 2025, they will host Australia in back to back Tests in South Africa on 16 and 23 August, before making their way to New Zealand for back to back Tests against the All Blacks. While venues and dates are yet to be confirmed, it appears the matches will take place in Auckland and Wellington on 6 and 13 September.

The Boks then return home for a Test against Argentina on 27 September, with a venue to be decided. The return match against the Pumas is believed to be scheduled for London, on 4 October.

While none of the Boks’ matches on their November tour of Europe have been confirmed or announced, Sunday publication Rapport has indicated the Boks are set to face Wales, France, Italy and Ireland on consecutive weekends.

The only match dates and opponents which have been confirmed by SA Rugby are the Boks’ six home Tests in 2025. All the away matches still need to be confirmed.

Probable Bok fixture list

5 July: Springboks v Italy

12 July: Springboks v Italy

19 July: Springboks v Georgia

16 August: Springboks v Australia

23 August: Springboks v Australia

6 September: v New Zealand

13 September: v New Zealand

27 September: v Argentina

4 October: v Argentina

1 November: v Wales

8 November: v France

15 November: v Italy

22 November: v Ireland