Springboks squad named for Nations Championship Tests in November

The squad includes most of the players the Boks used during the Tests earlier this season, but there are also six uncapped players in the group.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his squad for the four Tests in the Nations Championship in Europe this November.

The Boks will face Italy, France and Ireland before also taking on an as yet unnamed opponent on the Finals Weekend at the end of November in the inaugural competition.

As things stand, the Boks are top of the South section, after their wins against England, Scotland and Wales in July.

The 37-man squad includes six uncapped players, namely Yaqeen Ahmed, Sebastian de Klerk, Luan Giliomee, Markus Muller, Riley Norton, and Emmanuel Tshituka.

The players who were not available for selection because of injury are Cheslin Kolbe, Eben Etzebeth, Andre Esterhuizen, and Handre Pollard. Other current injured players include Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman.

Among players who miss out, who were involved earlier in the season, are hooker Johan Grobbelaar, lock Cobus Wiese, flank Ben-Jason Dixon, prop Carlu Sadie, prop Boan Venter, loose forward Elrigh Louw, loose forward Vincent Tshituka, loose forward Deon Fourie, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and fullback Quan Horn.

With there still being URC matches this weekend, the Springboks players will assemble in Italy in different groups on Sunday and Monday.

Springbok squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Locks: Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Riley Norton, Franco Mostert

Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jasper Wiese

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden

Scrumhalves: Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Luan Giliomee, Manie Libbok

Centres: Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Markus Muller, Canan Moodie

Outside backs: Sebastian de Klerk, Aphelele Fassi, Ethan Hooker, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse

Fixtures:

Saturday, November 7: Italy in Genoa

Friday, November 13: France in Paris

Saturday, November 21: Ireland in Dublin

Weekend November 27, 28, 29: Finals Weekend in London