Fourie out of Bok contention leaving Rassie with limited hooker options

The 40-year-old utility forward is likely to only play again in December.

Deon Fourie is unlikely to make the Springbok squad for their end-of-year tour to Europe and the UK, as he is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, although he will not need surgery.

Fourie was one of three Stormers hookers to go down injured in their high-scoring 56-40 win over Scarlets in Cape Town over the past weekend, after he initially came on in the first half to replace loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani who was concussed, only to go off early in the second half.

On Tuesday Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy was asked about Fourie’s possible availability, and admitted he only expected him to be available after the November international break.

“He’s not playing this weekend, that we can guarantee. With hamstring injuries and the nature in which the injury occurred, it’s always tricky, and the general time on the sidelines is normally four to six weeks, and sometimes longer,” explained Levy.

“The medical report said it wasn’t necessary for an operation, which is good, but obviously it requires a conservative approach regarding managing the injury, treatment and rehab protocols.

“But he’s definitely not playing this weekend, and obviously we have the month break, and the re-evaluation process will take its course.”

Bok Tests

The unavailability of Fourie will likely deal a big blow to the plans of Bok coach Rassie Erasmus, who seems to have earmarked him as Malcolm Marx’s backup, after he featured in three straight games off the bench against the All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry.

Fourie would also have been in line to become the first Bok to play over the age of 40, after he reached the milestone in September, but will now have to hope to make the squad next year.

Erasmus will now have to find another dependable backup for Marx, especially with Bongi Mbonambi out of the picture at the moment, while Andre-Hugo Venter suffered an elbow injury for the Stormers and is also out.

Bulls hookers Johan Grobbelaar and Jan-Hendrik Wessels will likely be at the front of the queue, while Marnus van der Merwe, who has been playing well for Munster, may earn a recall.

On Monday reports emerged that hybrid star André Esterhuizen is expected to go under the knife, after picking up a bad ankle injury on the dangerous 4G surface in their URC match against Cardiff in Wales over the weekend, ruling him out of the Tests in Europe.

The Boks will also be anxiously waiting for word on the availability of Handré Pollard, after he limped off the field with a hamstring injury during the Bulls’ win over Ulster at Loftus over the weekend.