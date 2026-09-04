Springboks v All Blacks: Five things to look out for in third Test at FNB Stadium

Who will boss the scrums and who will run out of steam first ... these are some of the factors being discussed ahead of the third Test this Saturday.

It’s 1-1 with the winner of the third Test at the FNB Stadium in Joburg on Saturday guaranteed at least a draw in the four-Test series.

There’s been plenty action on the field so far, and lots of talking off it, which means we’re in for another cracker on Saturday.

Here The Citizen looks at five talking points ahead of the third Test between the Springboks and All Blacks.

Scrums

The act of scrumming has never been more in the spotlight. The Boks have dominated all-comers in the last few years and they’re also better than the All Blacks in the scrums. But, the visitors’ coach Dave Rennie says the Boks scrum illegally. Who’s right, who’s wrong?

It’s been a huge discussion point this week, with every Tom, Dick and Harry, expressing their expert opinion. There’s no doubt every rugby viewer in the world will watch every scrum more closely than ever before on Saturday. Good luck to referee Nika Amashukeli … expect both packs to be pumped.

All Blacks attack, Boks defence

In the two Tests so far the Boks have probably had the upperhand in most areas of the game, especially up front, except in defence out wide where the All Blacks have ripped the Boks up at times. The visitors have scored nine tries to the Boks’ four, most by exposing the Boks on the edges.

Once the All Blacks get going and put a few quick phases together, they’re as dangerous as they’ve ever been.

If the Boks are to have a chance of winning the third Test they’re going to have to prevent the visitors’ backs getting into a gallop.

Bok ‘bomb squad’

Famed for their “bomb squad”, the Boks have in the last few years taken control of games in the final quarter because their replacements have upped the tempo, raised the intensity and lifted their team-mates. It hasn’t happened in this series.

There is no Bongi Mbonambi, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, and the Boks just haven’t had the impact from the bench-sitters they once enjoyed.

The All Blacks have “beaten” them in the closing stages of both Tests so far … so whose bench, and which players, will have the most impact this weekend? The timing of the substitutions will also again be key.

Fatigue

The All Blacks will play their seventh game on tour this weekend – four against the URC teams and two Tests – and must be feeling the effects of a long visit. Or, are they?

Of course, with such a big tour party the players’ minutes on the field will have been well managed. So, too, with the Boks, though some players like Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje and Pieter-Steph du Toit, all key men for the Boks, have played plenty of minutes, at a high intensity.

Who will blink first on Saturday? Who will tire first? Which team’s batteries are running on empty.

Off-field fights

Unfortunately, this so-called “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series has been overshadowed by two coaches who have been hellbent on winning the war of words and the psychological battle they’ve waged in the media.

Both Rassie Erasmus and Dave Rennie have let themselves down.

There has been too much bickering and the accusations thrown at each other just ridiculous. Just get on with the game and let the referees handle things.

Thankfully, the players have been superb, with no one having a go at an opponent. We can only hope there are no controversial moments on Saturday and whoever wins does so fairly. And the loser accepts the result, with no excuses.