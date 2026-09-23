Player management key for Springboks in one-off Wallabies Test

The Springboks have backed a large number of players who haven't played much rugby recently for their Test against Australia.

The Springboks will be hoping that their player management policy gives them the best chance of hitting the ground running when they take on the Wallabies in a one-off Test at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday.

It has been a gruelling past three months for the Boks, having played eight Tests, including four in the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, and a non-Test against the Barbarians, while they have also travelled to Buenos Aires, Baltimore and now Australia.

The players have thus been constantly on the move, and in action for a considerable period of time, and they need to be managed clearly.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has freshened up the starting team, with 13 changes made from the final All Blacks Test in Baltimore for the Wallabies Test, but that will bring its own challenges as the new players will now need to try and gel.

Battle hardened bench

However, nine players from that game in the US are still in the match 23 (most of them on the bench), and they have played quite a bit of rugby, so there will be a battled hardened group to emerge in the second half.

“We’ve been working closely with our head of athletic performance Andy Edwards on how best to manage the players to get the most out of them in this important encounter,” explained Erasmus when naming his team.

“We had a few days off for the players’ bodies to recover from the last few Tests and also from the travel, so we had two days of training in Terrigal and resumed our usual Test week programme on Tuesday.

“This is going to be a big challenge against a team that has been playing good rugby, and who have won four of their last five matches, with their other result being a draw against the Pumas in Argentina.

“They also suffered a narrow defeat against Ireland in the Nations Championship and registered a comprehensive victory over Italy, and they will be playing in front of their home crowd, so we know a big game lies ahead.”

Du Toit and De Allende rested

Two Springbok players who have received a well-deserved rest after carrying heavy work loads this season are utility forward Pieter-Steph du Toit and centre Damian de Allende, who were released and sent home last week.

“They had a heavy workload in the last few months, and they deserve a break, but at the same time we decided from the outset that if everything went according to plan, we would rest them for this match, so it made sense to send them home to spend time with their families,” said Erasmus.