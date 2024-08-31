Springboks v All Blacks — LIVE

It's the 107th meeting between the greatest rivals in rugby.

The Springboks take on the All Blacks on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in a Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

It is round three of the competition, with the Boks leading the way with 10 points from two bonus-point wins against Australia in Brisbane and Perth. The All Blacks are second on the points table after a loss and a win against Argentina.

This will be the 107th meeting between the two great rivals from South Africa and New Zealand.

The Boks have won the last two matches between them — a 35-7 win in a pre-World Cup match in London last September, and then in the World Cup final in Paris in late October, when the Boks won 12-11.

Live updates from the action at Ellis Park will appear below. For latest posts please click the refresh button.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has picked a team including several young players, such as Ruan Nortje at lock, Ben-Jason Dixon at flank, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf and Aphelele Fassi at fullback. Eben Etzebeth and Malcolm Marx will play off the bench.

The All Blacks, under new coach Scott Robertson, welcome back lock and captain Scott Barrett as well as former captain Sam Cane.

TEAMS

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Bench: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele’a