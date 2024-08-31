Robertson backs experience to drive All Blacks against Springboks

In a big boost to the side, vastly experienced former captain Sam Cane is back in the team for the first time since last year's World Cup final.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is banking on experience to drive his side to victory in their Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson is backing experience to drive the All Blacks when they take on the Springboks in their massive Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

The All Blacks named a strong team for the match, featuring veterans such as Beauden and Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Codie Taylor.

They are also boosted by the return of captain Scott Barrett, after he missed the opening two games of the competition with injury, and he will be hoping to lead his team to an upset win on the day.

“It’s an iconic field, the ground, the whole experience. You want to have experienced it before, with as many players as you possibly can because it’s going to help you in those times of need,” explained Robertson about his selection.

“(There’s) going to be some tough moments out there as we know. That composure and tone of voice and the next action word that’s required that they’ll deliver it but also deliver themselves and they know what it takes.”

Sam Cane return

In another boost to the side, vastly experienced former captain Sam Cane will make his first All Black appearance since he picked up a red card in the final of the World Cup, and with him set to retire from international rugby at the end of the season, this could be the last time he faces the Boks.

“Sam has been incredible off the field for us, and now is the opportunity for him to be the Test veteran for us on the highveld, with all that experience and calmness, but also with those really tough shoulders,” said Robertson.

“We thought that he was the best fit for this Test with this combination. Obviously, Ethan (Blackadder) is in great form, and we have Ardie Savea, so it is a good balance for the loose trio.”

Although this is Robertson’s first Test with the All Blacks against the Boks on the Highveld, he has plenty of experience leading teams to glory here, after he guided the Crusaders to the Super Rugby title in 2017, beating the Lions at Ellis Park in the final.

Talking about that experience Robertson said: “We learnt from that, that these games are just a couple of moments. There was obviously a red card, and we got an early try and we hung on for 20-odd minutes. That is what it felt like and that is what it took, especially on the highveld.

“It’s little margins, as most big games are, and your ability to deal with the altitude, which is a part of the game. You have 80 minutes to do it.”