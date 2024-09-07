Springboks v All Blacks: Rugby Championship — LIVE

A win for the home team will secure them the Freedom Cup for the first time since 2009, as well as the Rugby Championship trophy.

The Boks take on the All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in a round four Rugby Championship match in Cape Town on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

The teams also met in round three, in Joburg last Saturday, with the hosts coming away with a 31-27 victory.

A win for the Boks on Saturday would secure them the Freedom Cup as well as the Rugby Championship title, with two rounds to be played.

Live updates from the action in Cape Town will appear below. To see latest posts please click on the refresh button.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes to his team including bringing in experienced two-time World Cup winners, Willie le Roux and Handre Pollard, while Canan Moodie is also back on the wing. Grant Williams has also been given a start.

The All Blacks have also made changes to their team, with the experienced pair of TJ Perenara and Beauden Barrett playing off the bench on Saturday, while there are recalls for wing Sevu Reece and Mark Tele’a.

TEAMS

Springboks: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Handre Pollard, Grant Williams, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Jaden Hendrikse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Lukhanyo Am

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Wallace Sititi, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Bench: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett