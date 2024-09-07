Springboks v All Blacks at the Cape Town Stadium: Four tantalising match-ups

The Springboks and All Blacks collide in their second Rugby Championship encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

The Boks go into the game with all of the momentum after a stunning come from behind 31-27 win at Ellis Park last weekend, while the All Blacks will be desperate to respond with a win.

Here are four tantalising match-ups to enjoy on the day.

Ox Nche v Tyrel Lomax

In the first Test at Ellis Park, it was an enthralling scrum battle as it ebbed and flowed, with one side getting in a good scrum, followed by the other responding in kind as neither team managed to gain any ascendancy over the match.

There were scrum penalties that went both ways, and both packs enjoyed a dominant scrum or two over the other, so it was entertaining but there was no clear winner and was an even contest in the end.

All Blacks tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax was particularly impressive as he held his own against Bok loosehead powerhouse Ox Nche. It is not often that the left side of the Bok scrum is kept steady, as Nche usually ruthlessly destroys whoever is put in front of him, but in the last match he was given a fierce challenge. Lomax will now hope for another strong showing, while Nche will be aiming to dominate.

Handre Pollard v Damian McKenzie

The Boks have brought back double World Cup winning flyhalf Handre Pollard into the starting line-up for the important clash and he will be fronting up against All Blacks regular Damian McKenzie in what should be a thrilling contest.

It’s hard to say that McKenzie isn’t as experienced, with him having featured over 50 times for the All Blacks in his career, but he has spent the majority of that as a bench player, while also featuring at full back. This is his first proper run as a starting flyhalf and with Beauden Barrett on the bench he will be under pressure to perform.

Pollard has a point to prove, and there could be no better game to do that in than against the All Blacks. His only two starts of the season so far came against Ireland in July, with him putting in underwhelming showings in both games, although his kicking boots were on in the second.He has since played second fiddle to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and he will want to reestablish the hierarchy.

Jasper Wiese v Ardie Savea

The two backrow enforcers will be aiming to make a big impact for their respective teams at the breakdown, when carrying the ball and on defence. Both enjoyed solid outings in the first Test at Ellis Park and will want to stamp their authority again.

Savea will particularly be gunning for a big showing, as the 2023 World Rugby player of the year has not reached the impressive heights he did last season when driving the All Blacks to the World Cup final. He however has been solid, but not at his very best and he will want to reach that level again.

Wiese made his first appearance of the seas for the Boks last weekend, after enduring a tough spell on the sidelines serving out a six game ban over the start of the international season. He enjoyed a strong showing, but was taken off after 48 minutes, probably to manage his work load, and he will hope for a longer run to assert himself this time.

Halfback replacements

The Boks and All Blacks have two vastly different sets of halfback replacements on the bench for the match. The hosts will be sending on Jaden Hendrikse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at some point in the second half, while the visitors will send on Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara.

Hendrikse and Feinberg-Mngomezulu are exciting players, but are young and the future of SA Rugby, and although Hendrikse has won a world cup, the two have just 22 caps between them. The Sharks scrumhalf is also making his first Bok appearance in a while after returning from injury, while the Stormers playmaker returns to bench duties after a good run of starts.

Compare that with the ridiculous experience of Barrett and Perenara, who have more often than not been All Blacks starters and boast over 200 caps between them. It will be interesting to see if youth and exuberance trumps age and experience on the day.