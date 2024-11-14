Steward, Van Poortvliet recalled by England for Boks Test

Steve Borthwick is under pressure to register a win this November.

England have recalled Freddie Steward at fullback and selected scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet as they look to revive their November campaign against world champions South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

George Furbank has been omitted from the matchday 23 completely in a move that paves the way for Steward’s return at No 15, while scrumhalf Ben Spencer has also been dropped, with Van Poortvliet set to make his first Test appearance for more than a year.

Furbank and Spencer both started against New Zealand and Australia in England’s opening two November internationals, which ended in agonising late defeats.

Those reverses have increased the pressure on coach Steve Borthwick, with England now on a run of four straight losses.

Two other changes

Borthwick has made two other, injury-enforced, personnel changes to his starting 15 after wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and flanker Tom Curry were ruled out because of concussions suffered during a 42-37 defeat by the Wallabies.

Ollie Sleightholme, who came off the bench to score two tries against Australia, is given his first start on the left wing, with Sam Underhill chosen at openside flanker.

England: Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Chandler Cunningham-South; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge. Bench: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Tom Roebuck