Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

By sarugbymag
1 minute read
11 Jun 2023
12:38 pm

Steyn’s World Cup dream over?

By sarugbymag

Steyn is not part of the 40 men Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship.

Frans Steyn
Frans Steyn is in a race against the clock to recover in time for the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The Springboks appear to have accepted that Frans Steyn won’t recover from a knee injury in time to make the final squad that will travel to France for the World Cup.

Steyn was not included in the 40-player squad for the Rugby Championship announced by the Springboks on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Dyantyi back in action?

The veteran back was aiming to make a fourth World Cup appearance, having starred as a utility option off the bench in 2019, and potentially win the tournament for a third time.

However, Steyn suffered a knee ligament injury while in action for the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup match against the Vodacom Bulls in March.

Race against time

In the latest update on the 36-year-old’s fitness, he is still recovering from surgery and has yet to start rehab on his knee, according to Sunday newspaper Rapport.

READ MORE
NPA's ID denies Tina Joemat-Pettersson was threatened with arrest over Mkhwebane 'extortion'

Given the Springboks will announce their World Cup squad on 8 August, this gives Steyn less than two months to return to fitness.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics