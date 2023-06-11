Dyantyi back in action?

By sarugbymag

Aphiwe Dyantyi is set for an imminent return to training as the Sharks await final word on the end of the winger’s suspension for the use of banned substances.

The 13-cap Springbok was suspended from all rugby in December 2019 after failing to prove that he had inadvertently ingested the performance-enhancing substances methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

ALSO READ: Currie Cup wrap: Cheetahs seal top spot, Bulls secure semi-final berth

In 2022, the Sharks were the team tipped to offer Dyantyi a road back to professional rugby, once his suspension ends.

The 28-year-old, who turns 29 in August, moved to Durban for business reasons, but has remained determined to make his way back onto the field.

Sharks his next destination?

In the latest update on the situation from Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Sharks remain hopeful of signing Dyantyi and are waiting for final confirmation from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) on when exactly his ban will end.

It has previously been reported that the former Lions wing will not be eligible for selection before 12 August 2023, but he can start training before the end of his ban.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.