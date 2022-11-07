Stick names powerful SA ‘A’ lineup for Munster match

Sports Reporter

The Du Preez twins, Jean-Luc and Dan, were surprise selections in the SA ‘A’ team named on Monday for Thursday’s tour match against Munster in Cork, while coach Mzwandile Stick opted to select three scrumhalves in his matchday-23.

ALSO READ: Boks update: Mostert could be back in No 5 jersey if Lood ruled out

The Du Preez twins, who play for the Sale Sharks after previously playing for the Sharks in Durban, only joined the SA ‘A’ team on Sunday.

They were brought in because Bok players Lood de Jager is nursing a shoulder injury and Jasper Wiese is undergoing concussion protocols, meaning players like Marvin Orie and Evan Roos, who were set to join the SA ‘A’ team have stayed with the Boks, ahead of Saturday’s Test against France.

Jean-Luc will start at No 8 on Thursday, and Dan will play off the bench.

The starting scrumhalf is Herschel Jantjies, and on the bench will sit Grant Williams and Sanele Nohamba.

Johan Goosen will start at flyhalf, while Lions rookie centre Henco van Wyk will wear the No 13 jersey.

Thomas du Toit will captain the side. In total, there are 14 capped Springboks in the matchday squad.

Aphelele Fassi (fullback), Cornal Hendriks (centre), Goosen (flyhalf) and Jantjies (scrumhalf) are the capped Boks in the backline, while Jean-Luc du Preez (No 8), Elrigh Louw (flank), Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins (both locks) and the entire front row of Du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu (both props) and Joseph Dweba (hooker) will all bring their Test match experience to a strong and physical pack of forwards.

Rising young flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu, who was expected to feature for the ‘A’ team, wasn’t considered because he is nursing an injury picked up in training.

ALSO READ: Ireland took their chances, Boks didn’t — Kolisi

There are a further three Boks on the bench in Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward) and Williams (scrumhalf).

SA ‘A’ team to face Munster in Cork

Aphelele Fassi, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Henco van Wyk, Cornal Hendricks, Leolin Zas, Johan Goosen, Herschel Jantjies, Jean-Luc du Preez, Elrigh Louw, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins, Thomas du Toit (capt), Joseph Dweba, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Simphiwe Matanzima, Sazi Sandi, Dan du Preez, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Sanele Nohamba, Gianni Lombard