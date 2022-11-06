Boks update: Mostert could be back in No 5 jersey after Lood injury

Ross Roche

Springbok utility forward Franco Mostert could be thrust back to the fore as the Springboks‘ starting No 5 lock, after a worrying shoulder injury to Lood de Jager during this past Saturday’s loss against Ireland could rule him out of the rest of the end-of-year-tour.

De Jager was certainly in the wars against Ireland, after he looked to have taken an early knock to his knee, with heavy strapping applied as he soldiered on, only for him to then be replaced by Mostert in the 34th minute as he walked off holding his shoulder.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber was worried about the injury when was asked about it during the post-match press conference, admitting that he didn’t know the extent of the injury, but that it didn’t look positive.

For Mostert, who has spent most of the season so far filling in at flank off the bench and as a starter on a couple of occasions, he could be back in his usual position of five lock, that he has featured in for most of his career, for the coming games against France, Italy and England.

“First off, I hope Lood is okay. A shoulder injury is usually a tough one to get, but hopefully the scans won’t be as bad as we think it is,” admitted Mostert after the match.

“But I am up for it. Hopefully we can regroup as a team, because it is never just about one player. But if I get the nod to start I am definitely going to enjoy it.”

Good experience

Mostert claimed that despite the loss against Ireland, it was a good experience for many of the players as they will face the same opponents in the pool stage of the World Cup in France next year.

“I thought the guys who started did very well. We got a lot of 22m entries, but unfortunately we couldn’t finish. The atmosphere at a full stadium like this away from home was amazing,” said Mostert.

“At the end of the day we are going to play against Ireland in the pool stages of next year’s World Cup. So this was a good experience for us and it was very good for the boys who had never played against them before.”

The other key decisions for Nienaber ahead of the match against France is whether to stick with Damian Willemse at flyhalf or bring in a specialist 10, like Manie Libbok, and whether to back Cheslin Kolbe at fullback or return Willie le Roux to the No 15 jersey?

Nienaber will name his team for the second Test off the tour on Tuesday.