Stormers boss John Dobson looking for intensity against Connacht

"They are going to be absolutely desperate and we are as well, that’s the truth,” Dobson said.

Stormers boss John Dobson says they will play with more intensity against Connacht on Saturday night. Picture: by Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images.

Stormers director of rugby, John Dobson, said they will have to start with high intensity when they take on Connacht in their United Rugby Championship showdown on Saturday at The Sportsground (kick-off 6.05pm).

The main reason why Dobson wants his troops to have a ferocious start to the game is because they will be playing in a 4G pitch, which is known to be quick. A conservative start to the game could see the Stormers try to catch up with the match’s pace as Connacht will want to accelerate the proceedings.

“Not really running it, just more intensity”

Another reason why the Stormers boss wants to see a fast start is because of the slow start they had last week against the Dragons at Rodney Parade. So going to this weekend’s encounter with Connacht, Dobson is looking for a reaction from his side.

“We want more intensity, we don’t want to start like we started last week,” Dobson said.

“On a 4G, the plan would be to start with more intensity. It’s not a plan for to sort of recklessly move the ball everywhere, we are playing in probably one of the most exposed and unusual stadiums in the competition. The wind, the crowd, and the dog track around it are something unusual.

“It’s not going to be the sort of game where we are going to be trying to make the Connacht people think their money’s worth in terms of running the ball. We have a job to do and this is our plan, not really running it just more intensity,” he said.

For Connacht, this clash is a do-or-die because a defeat could blow their aspirations of making the knockout stages of the URC. Currently, the Irish province is in ninth place on the URC points table with 44 points while the Stormers are in fifth place with 50 points.

“We want to finish high”

With Connacht’s campaign somewhat on the line, Dobson is expecting them to fight on Saturday to keep their season alive.

“We know Connacht are treating this like a final, if they don’t win this they are gone. They are known as a team of fighters especially at The Sportsground. They are going to be absolutely desperate and we are as well, that’s the truth,” Dobson said.

“Not only do we want the top seven, but we want to finish as high as we can for our own pride and history in the URC. So it’s a high-pressure game,” he said.