John Plumtree to keep an eye on Sharks’ fringe players ahead of Challenge Cup final

Sharks coach John Plumtree will keep a close eye on the like of Eduan Keyter and Curwin Bosch against Cardiff. Picture: by Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

While considering the makeup of his team for next week’s Challenge Cup final, Sharks coach John Plumtree said he would be looking at the performances of certain players in the side that will take on Cardiff in a United Rugby Championship match at King’s Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (kick-off at 6.15pm).

The majority of the first choice players in the Sharks squad are preparing for the Challenge Cup final next Friday, when they will face Gloucester of England in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Plumtree confirmed on Friday that 20 of their regular players, including all their recent World Cup-winning Springboks, will travel on Saturday to their base in London.

This means those men that will be playing on Saturday, against Cardiff in the URC, have an opportunity to force their way into the matchday squad, among the substitutes, next week.

“We are taking 20 tomorrow (Saturday) … we are going to take 28 players in total with us. There’s the likelihood there are three players I’m looking for to fill bench spots,” said Plumtree Friday.

“Clearly the 20 I’m taking (Saturday) have a great chance of starting (in the final). Everyone wants to be involved in a final. I’m sure the boys will want to be part of that.”

Plumtree to look at individuals

The Sharks coach mentioned some of the players he’d be watching closely on Saturday.

“If you look at Eduan Keyter, he has played in the midfield before and wing and fullback, so we’ll see what he can do at 12. Curwin Bosch is coming back from a shoulder injury, so he’s going to get time to prove his fitness for the final.

“As much as I’m looking at individuals, it’ll be how they play as a team which is going to give those an opportunity,” Plumtree said.

To illustrate how seriously the Sharks are taking the Challenge Cup final, Plumtree admitted the Gloucester match was the big focus this week.

“The coaches have been really busy this week. We have been doing a lot of work on Gloucester and probably a little bit less work on Cardiff.

“We know they are going to be pretty tough. They will probably see us, and this match now, as a bit of an opportunity (to pick up a win in South Africa).”