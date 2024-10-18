Stormers change things up in the forwards for Munster match

Damian Willemse will continue at No 10 as Herschel Jantjies returns to the team after an injury layoff.

Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is fit to play again and will feature for the Stormers this weekend. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Stormers boss John Dobson has shaken up his pack for the team’s United Rugby Championship match against former champions, Munster, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

The Stormers go into the game on the back of a 38-7 thumping by Edinburgh in Scotland last weekend, a result that has left the first-season champions in 16th and last place on the log. Dobson’s men have got just five points from their three games, after earlier losing to Ospreys and beating Zebre.

There is now a hope in the side that they’ll be able to turn things around at home, with matches to come against Munster and then another former championship-winning team, in Glasgow Warriors, next weekend.

Changes

Prop Sti Sithole and hooker Joseph Dweba come back into the starting line-up this week, while lock Adre Smith will make his first start of the season with JD Schickerling in the No 5 jersey and Ruben van Heerden set to make an impact in the second half in a rotational switch.

Marcel Theunissen will start at openside flank, with loose forwards Dave Ewers and Louw Nel both among the replacements.

The only change to the backline sees Suleiman Hartzenberg back on the right wing, while Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will make his return from injury on a replacements bench which also features flyhalf Jurie Matthee.

Also, Damian Willemse will continue at flyhalf, with Rugby Championship-winning flyhalf Manie Libbok still not considered.

‘Opportunity to respond’

Dobson said that his team are looking forward to playing in front of their supporters for the first time this season.

“We were disappointed with the way our tour ended last week, so this is a great opportunity to respond with a big performance at home,” he said.

“There are some rotational changes and it is fantastic to welcome Herschel back into the mix. We are back in front of our fans at Cape Town Stadium and it is vital that we make the most of the support we know we will get here.”

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (capt), Leolin Zas, Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet, Keke Morabe, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen, JD Schickerling, Adre Smith, Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Ruben van Heerden, Dave Ewers, Louw Nel, Herschel Jantjies, Jurie Matthee