Jake’s gamble … Bulls’ depth to be tested by Scarlets

Several big-name players will miss the game, including recent Rugby Championship Boks like Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje, Gerhard Steenekamp and Willie le Roux.

Bulls boss Jake White has taken something of a gamble by resting several big-name players for his team’s United Rugby Championship match against the Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday night (8.35pm), putting his team’s unbeaten run in the competition under threat.

While Scarlets have only won one match in four outings, they go into this home clash having beaten Cardiff Rugby 25-19 away last weekend, while they also drew with Benetton away, who thumped the Stormers last weekend, and lost to Connacht by a point.

Getting the better of Scarlets will take a big performance, but White has still opted to rest several of his stars including Gerhard Steenekamp, Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, David Kriel and Willie le Roux, while Embrose Papier and Johan Grobbelaar will play off the bench.

Among the players coming into the starting side this week are Jan-Hendrik Wessels at loosehead prop, Akker van der Merwe at hooker, who will also captain the side, as well as Nama Xaba, Cobus Wiese and Cameron Hanekom.

At the back Zac Burger will start at scrumhalf while Harold Vorster joins Canan Moodie in the midfield. Henry Immelman will run out at fullback, in place of Le Roux. There are also several changes on the bench.

White is fully aware of the challenge facing his team.

‘Take Scarlets seriously’

“They [Scarlets] are the one Welsh team that have beaten us. They did not only beat Cardiff last week but drew with Benetton also, so they are a difficult team that we take seriously,” said the Bulls boss.

There is a familiar name in the Scarlets coaching team who’ll know White and the Bulls well, namely former Bok lock Albert van den Berg, who previously coached at the Lions and now handles the Welsh team’s forwards.

“The Bulls have got a great team, a lot of Springboks. They are physical, have a good scrum, good maul, their counter attack is also really good,” said Van den Berg.

“I know Jake (White) well, having played under him. He will get them fired up. He has said in the media that this is their year to perform, so they will have the right mindset. But we will be ready for them, we like to take on the big teams and the big players, all the guys will be fired up for this one.”

The Bulls wrap up their three-game tour with a match against Benetton in Italy next weekend.