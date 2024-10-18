Louw, Van Wyk in the centres as Nohamba takes over at flyhalf for Lions

Ivan van Rooyen and his charges are gunning for a fourth straight win in the competition.

Sanele Nohamba is back at No 10 for the Lions. Picture: Kian Abdullah/Gallo Images

Looking to win their fourth game in a row, Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has brought in a few fresh pairs of legs for the United Rugby Championship match against Zebre in Parma, Italy on Saturday (1.30pm).

For the first time this season, Marius Louw and Henco van Wyk will combine in the midfield, while a fit-again Richard Kriel will play on the wing and Sanele Nohamba will lead the side from No 10. Nico Steyn played No 10 last week but will feature from the bench on Saturday.

Up front Ruben Schoeman is also back in the run-on side, while the new-look front row consists of Conraad van Vuuren, Jaco Visagie and Juan Schoeman.

Two players who have performed well so far this season but miss out this weekend because of concussion and injury respectively are Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Darrien Landsberg.

Lions going for four in a row

Kriel, brother of Bulls star David, said he was excited to be back after a frustrating time away.

“I had a small shoulder op and then got an infection, which set me back, but finally I can play again,” said Kriel.

“I’m happy to play anywhere,” added the versatile player who’ll feature on the wing this week and can play fullback as well. “But, I’d like to settle at centre in time, but let’s see.”

The Lions have so far beaten Ulster and Edinburgh in Joburg as well as the Dragons away, with this a potential fourth win in a row. Going into the round the Lions are third on the points table and next week face Leinster before taking most of November off, due to the Northern Hemisphere Tests.

Zebre are in 15th place in the standings with just one win from four matches.

Lions: Quan Horn, Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Jarod Cairns, JC Pretorius, Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel, Conraad van Vuuren, Jaco Visagie, Juan Schoeman. Bench: PJ Botha, Heiko Pohlmann, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Renzo du Plessis, Nico Steyn, Erich Cronje, Rabz Maxwane