Stormers confirm Kitshoff move to Ulster at end of URC season

Seasoned Stormers loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will complete the current United Rugby Championship season with the Cape-based team before moving abroad to join Ulster.

This was confirmed by the Stormers on Wednesday, following recent reports about the veteran prop’s move to Ireland.

Kitshoff is currently in action with the Springboks and set to face France in a Test in Marseille on Saturday. he is the third-most capped Stormers player with 122 caps.

The 30-year-old 2019 World Cup winner, who has played for the Boks on 68 occasions, made his Stormers debut in 2011. He captained the Stormers team to the URC title last season.

“Growing up in Cape Town, playing for the Stormers was always a dream that I was lucky enough to live,” said Kitshoff.

“We still have quite a way to go this season and I am very excited about what we can achieve together.

“I want to make this campaign a memorable one before I move on and begin the next chapter in my career.”

‘Life-changing offer’

Stormers coach John Dobson said Kitshoff would leave the franchise a legend.

“Steven has been an incredibly loyal servant of Stormers rugby over the years and he will leave at the end of the season to take up what is a life-changing offer with our gratitude and well-wishes.

“He is a true Stormers man who will always call Cape Town home and we are hopeful that we will see him back here in our colours one day once his contract in Ireland is up.

“Of course, we still have the rest of this season with him and knowing him like I do, I have no question that he will be giving everything for the cause, as he always has.”