Springbok team to face France: Le Roux at 15, Libbok on bench

Stormers No 10 Manie Libbok will earn a first Springbok cap if he comes off the bench in Saturday’s Test against France in Marseille.

Libbok has earned a first Bok call-up and is expected to get some game-time with Bok coach Jacques Nienaber retaining Damian Willemse at No 10 for this weekend’s match.

The Boks go into the clash against the second-ranked France on the back of a 19-16 defeat by Ireland in Dublin last Saturday.

Other notable selections include Cheslin Kolbe moving back to wing from fullback where he started against Ireland, with Willie le Roux back in the No 15 jersey. Kurt-Lee Arendse has also retained his place in the starting team, on the wing, with Makazole Mapimpi shifting to the bench.

Franco Mostert will wear the Bok No 5 jersey on Saturday. Picture: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Faf de Klerk also starts at scrumhalf again, while in the forwards Franco Mostert replaces the injured Lood de Jager at lock, while in the front row Ox Nche is in for Steven Kitshoff. Bongi Mbonambi has also moved back into the starting team, with Malcolm Marx moving to the bench.

In a new-look bench, Marvin Orie comes in as lock cover, while Cobus Reinach is also back in the Bok mix, with Jaden Hendrikse falling out off the matchday-23.

Manie Libbok

Nienaber said Libbok had earned his call-up. “Manie has showed his big match temperament in the United Rugby Championship and he has been training well since joining the team, so if he gets a run, it will be a great occasion to make his Test debut.

“It is going to be a challenging game, but it doesn’t get better than playing against the second ranked team in the world on your debut.”

Bok team

Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi