Stormers give some Boks a break during European tour

The Stormers have opted to give four of their Springbok stars a break while they take on an early season European tour in the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the next three weeks.

They take on Zebre in Italy this Saturday, followed by games against Ospreys and Cardiff in Wales, before returning to South Africa.

Springbok props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, who have yet to feature for the Stormers this season, along with hooker Joseph Dweba and loose forward Deon Fourie, who both played in the past weekend’s game against Edinburgh, have all been given a well-deserved break.

“The guys that have stayed behind have played quite a lot of rugby for the Springboks,” explained Stormers defence coach Norman Laker.

“They left straight after the (URC) final and joined the Boks literally the next day to get ready for their three Test series against Wales. They then had only about two days off before the Rugby Championship.

“They’re human beings and need rest like the rest of us. So that was the thinking behind it. It also helps that when we get back (from tour), we will have the freshest players possible. But it was also important in terms of player safety.”

One player that was not left at home, despite getting in a lot of game time for the Boks over the international season so far, was Damian Willemse, who has travelled with the Stormers for their three game tour.

Willemse featured in almost every Bok game, playing in two of the three games against Wales, and then in the Rugby Championship only missed out on the last match against Argentina due to concussion.

He then recovered from that in time to face Edinburgh last weekend and now will likely play in all three tour games for the Stormers.

“That was his choice that he would like to play. He asked to be part of the tour and said he would like to be part of the squad and play some rugby,” said Laker.

Laker also added that the fact that Willemse was young and very fit and also didn’t play in a position as punishing as the front row also played a part in the team management allowing him to tour.