Stormers using Leinster clash to prepare for Champions Cup knockouts

The Stormers are set to use their massive top of the table United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday night (kick-off 9:35pm) as preparation for their Champions Cup quarterfinal a week later.

With two huge games in the space of two weeks, Stormers coach John Dobson admitted that they were targeting a win over the Irish giants, but the main focus was to get the team clicking for their knockout clash against Harlequins back at home next weekend.

With the Stormers’ Springbok stars having not played a rugby match in the past two months, after they were given time off and then participated in a Bok training camp, getting them back up to speed is important for the coaching staff.

“We are aware that all our defeats this season have been up here in this part of the world. So we want to try and turn that around. We want to be real contenders to be at the top table of world rugby, which is important for us,” said Dobson.

“Having said that, taking on an unbeaten Leinster away from home with a number of our players having not played in two months, we must be realistic about it.

“We are here to try and win. But our main focus is for us to produce an outstanding performance in front of 50,000 of our faithful next week against Harlequins. So getting everybody ready for that is as important to me as the outcome of the Leinster match.”

With just three pool matches remaining in the URC, Leinster have basically sealed top spot already as they sit 12 points ahead of the second placed Stormers.

Work to do

However the Stormers still have a bit of work to do if they want to secure second place on the log, as they are just five points ahead of third placed Ulster.

“We are not putting everything into this game as being our end goal. It’s not a knock out game. We are going to make the play-offs of the URC. Whether we finish second or third is largely up to us and it may not be this game that decides that but the next two,” explained Dobson.

“But next week is a knockout game against Harlequins which is a massive occasion for Cape Town, so we want our team to use tomorrow to get into the best shape for that.

“If we get the W, which we are certainly going for, it will be another big step for us. But the main thing is to have a fit, strong team ready for next Saturday.”

The Bok stars that were unavailable and are back in action for the Stormers are props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, lock Marvin Orie and utility back Damian WIllemse, while Boks Manie Libbok, Deon Fourie and Joseph Dweba were available for them.

In terms of their readiness to play, Dobson claimed they may be a bit rusty in the match.

“Those camps have been quite tough, so they’re in really good physical condition. But they have a little bit of ring rust having not played for two months,” said Dobson.

“But we want to get them ready for a knockout game next week against Harlequins and that’s why we have brought them straight back in. They are our best players in those positions so it is great to have them back.

“You can’t expect any rugby player to not play for two months and produce a world beating performance, but they’re in great physical condition and they are fairly motivated for the game so I am expecting good things.”