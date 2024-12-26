Stormers and Sharks brace for last URC battle of the year

Both teams won their URC matches against SA rivals last week.

The Sharks and the Stormers in action during their URC match in Durban last month. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

While the Gauteng teams enjoy a break, the Stormers and Sharks renew hostilities on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium in their final United Rugby Championship (URC) match of 2024.

The coastal rivals clash in the shadow of Table Mountain after John Plumtree’s charges held off a determined challenge by the Stormers at Kings Park on 30 November.

They made strong statements in round eight of the competition last week, with the Stormers beating the Lions 29-10 at Cape Town Stadium in what marked their third victory in the competition this season, while the Sharks stunned the Bulls in Durban.

In a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats at a packed Kings Park, the Sharks broke a 17-all deadlock in the closing minutes to win 20-17.

URC standings

These results, combined with all the other outcomes over the weekend, saw the Bulls hold onto third place on the table – only two points behind Glasgow Warriors – while the Sharks shot up to fourth place on 23 points, only two behind the Herd.

The Lions are now in seventh place on 19 points, with the Stormers still in 13th position with 16 points.

Round eight will be completed on Thursday when the Dragons welcome Cardiff to Rodney Parade looking to end a 19-match losing run against their neighbours in the league.

Then, round nine kicks off on Friday as the competition heads into another batch of derbies, the pick of the clashes at Limerick’s Thomond Park where 2022-23 champions Munster lock horns with league leaders Leinster.

The final round nine match, between the Bulls and Lions, has been scheduled for 22 February but, as an appetiser, they resume duty in the URC with a Jukskei derby on 25 January at Ellis Park.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.