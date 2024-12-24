Stormers vs Sharks: Lock contest key as Schickerling hopes for Etzebeth return

Stormers lock JD Schickerling hopes Eben Etzebeth will return from injury in time for their URC match this weekend.

Eben Etzebeth could return for the Sharks in time for their match against the Stormers this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

A return from injury for Sharks lock Eben Etzebeth would make matters harder for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match this weekend. Still, his opposing number would love to see it happen.

JD Schickerling won the Man of the Match award for the Stormers during their 29–10 victory over the Lions last weekend and told media this week he would relish the challenge against his former mentor Etzebeth in their game at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Lock and load

Playing down his personal performance against the Lions, Schickerling said the entire team were responsible for the comfortable win and it was their effort that inspired him to work hard on the field.

The lock made special mention of the driving mauls that saw hooker Joseph Dweba score two tries on the day.

But the lineouts were important leading up to those tries, and Schickerling was involved in several steals as well.

“The lineouts are something we work very hard on,” Schickerling said. “It needs to be accurate on both sides of the ball – in attack and defence.”

Forwards coach Rita Hlungwani praised the team’s effort in the lineouts. He said while there were a few areas the Stormers would look to improve before their Sharks clash, lineouts were something they were getting right.

Hlungwani highlighted that there were a few opportunities close to the try line that they did not convert and this would be a focus point in their training sessions.

They would also look at how to counter a strong Sharks scrum.

ALSO READ: No second bowl of pudding for Stormers this festive season

If Schickerling could pick the lock…

Schickerling said he would love to play against Springbok lock Etzebeth if he returned from injury in time for Saturday. Etzebeth missed the Sharks’ game last weekend because he still had not been cleared after suffering a concussion against Exeter Chiefs earlier this month.

“I think it would be an awesome experience playing against him if they select him,” Schickerling said.

He added that Etzebeth was a mentor for him when they played at the Stormers previously, and he had much respect for the man.

“It is always good measuring yourself by playing against Springboks.”

However, he said he could not control what team the Sharks selected and the Stormers would focus on merely being the best they could be on the day.

The 29-year-old lock added that the side would take confidence from their win against the Lions and their home ground advantage.

The Sharks narrowly beat the Bulls 20–17 in another local derby in the URC last weekend to take them up to fourth on the overall table.

But the Stormers’ bonus-point victory against the Lions saw them still lingering in 13th place on the table, though they were second in the South African shield behind the Sharks.

The Sharks beat the Stormers 21–15 in their seventh-round URC match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 30 November. So revenge will also be on their minds.