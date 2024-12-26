White looks for solution after Bulls lose three in a row

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has compared himself to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who has every reason to be winning games, but isn't.

Jake White is looking for answers to the Bulls’ poor form. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Bulls have lost three games in a row, their last win coming against Connacht on 30 November.

Since then, they lost 27–5 to the Saracens and 30–21 to Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup before their narrow 20–17 defeat to the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) game at Kings Park stadium last weekend.

It was a thrilling match from start to finish and if it had not been for Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen missing two penalties in the second half, the result would have gone the other way.

But the Sharks deserve credit as their second-string side defended well at the death. They held back three driving mauls at the end to clinch the win.

Bulls head compares himself to Pep

“It is frustrating, you know. For three weeks in a row we have had situations where we could put them away,” White told media.

He said his side “basically dominated every single part of the game” against the Sharks but could not score the points needed for a win.

White compared himself to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose football side have all the talent in the world but have not been able to win games in recent weeks.

“You know how long he has coached for and what he has done. For him to admit that sometimes he feels as though it’s got to be him (being the problem),” White said.

“I don’t think the players are not trying. I don’t think they are bad players. I just feel like we look like we are swimming against the current all the time.”

‘Not all doom and gloom’ for Bulls

The Bulls now have a few weeks off to recalibrate before they return to action in the Champions Cup in mid-January (vs Castres Olympique on 11 January), with their next URC game against the Lions at Ellis Park at the end of that month.

Castres are fourth in pool three with one win from two games in the Champions Cup, and they have four points compared to the Bulls’ zero.

The teams’ point difference is neck and neck so a win could see the Bulls overtake Castres unless the French side earn a bonus point.

“It’s not all doom and gloom. We are still top of the South African conference (in the URC). We have played four away games, so there is still a lot of home rugby to be played, and that’s obviously exciting,” White said

“But we are going to have to get it right. We can’t be performing like that and not getting results when they are there for the taking.”

He said the break before the next few games would help the Bulls assess and improve.

Upcoming Bulls fixtures

Saturday 11 January v Castres at Stade Pierre-Fabre

Saturday 18 January v Stade Francais at Loftus

Saturday 25 January v Lions at Ellis Park