Stormers to stick to attacking game plan as URC season kicks off

Ross Roche

The Stormers are set to stick to their winning game plan as they open their United Rugby Championship (URC) season against Connacht at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2:30pm).

Last season the Stormers employed an attacking game, that was easy on the eye and enjoyable to watch and they have no plans of changing that, despite starting the second season of the URC as champions with a massive target on their back.

ALSO READ: URC Preview: Sharks take on Zebre, want 10 points from tour

“What we found last year, whether that was serendipitous or by design, was a game model that suits us. We are going to be absolutely rigidly disciplined about sticking to our game model and how we play,” said Stormers coach John Dobson in the build up to the match.

“There will be no changes with that. If you look at the personnel that we have brought in, guys like Alapati (Leiua) and (Clayton) Blommetjies.

“Blommes is a counter-attacking 15 like Warrick is, with a good kicking game and high ball skills. Alapati is a game breaking centre, which is very much like what we get with Damian (Willemse) or got with Rikus (Pretorius), and he can also cover at 13.

“There are one or two areas we could evolve in, like contestable kicks. We have lost some big personnel but, as I say, we are not changing. We are who we are and that’s how we are going to play.”

Star eighthman Evan Roos will also be eager to back up his amazing first season with the Stormers with another massive campaign, especially as he continues to try and impress the Springboks selectors.

Roos was rewarded for his outstanding season with a Bok call-up, however he only played just over 40 minutes in the second Test against Wales in July, while other loose forwards like Elrigh Louw and Deon Fourie seemed to be preferred as they stayed in the Bok set-up and featured off the bench.

“Evan is champing to get going. He had an incredible 2021-22 season, which resulted in Springboks Test selection and I know he is amped to put in a performance to make a statement that he will be even better this season,” said Dobson.

“He got a taste of international rugby. He wants more and he knows that the URC is his stage to make his on-field statements, individually and most pertinently to the collective of the Stormers.”

Keep improving

The Stormers are however well aware that they will have to continue improving as a team if they want to stand any chance of retaining their title, over a season that is expected to be a lot tougher than their first in the competition.

“We have put last season into context. It was great for the people of Cape Town. It was really important to us. But we must also acknowledge that there were some really tight games,” explained Dobson.

“The Bulls produced a fantastic performance in beating Leinster. We probably wouldn’t have won in Dublin. We had a lot of games going down to the hooter and it’s a credit to the players character, how they fought.

“But nobody can suggest for one moment that we cruised through the season or we have reason for backslapping.

“We understand that and we understand we have to get better. As the cliché goes, we have a target on our back so we have to get better. That’s how we train and hopefully that’s what we will show on Saturday.”