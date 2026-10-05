Stormers to call on Springbok reinforcements for Sharks rumble

The Stormers will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Edinburgh in their first home match of the URC season against rivals, the Sharks.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson hinted that they will be calling on some Springbok reinforcements for their massive coastal derby against the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers have returned to South Africa after a two-game tour to the UK to start their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign, with them winning their opener against Connacht in Ireland, before going down to Edinburgh in Scotland over the past weekend.

Speaking after their 17-13 defeat to Edinburgh where their misfiring lineout was a major factor in their loss, Dobson revealed that they will have a changed squad to choose from for their first local derby of the season.

Bok players who will be in line for their first appearance of the current campaign include Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian Willemse, Wilco Louw, Paul de Villiers, Deon Fourie and Cobus Reinach.

“We’re super excited for next week. Our squad will look different. It’ll be a big occasion, and we’ll be much better than we were tonight, and we’ll fix the lineouts,” said Dobson.

“I suppose we take six points from the tour, but this is a game we probably should have won.”

Difficult conditions

In the match against Edinburgh, the Stormers had to deal with a howling wind that made conditions incredibly tough, but that couldn’t account for their dreadful performance in the lineout that saw them secure 12 out of 21 over the match, while the hosts nailed all 12 of their own.

Part of the problem was inexperienced hooker Vernon Paulo, making just his second Stormers appearance, coming on in the first half for Andre-Hugo Venter, who had to leave the field with concussion, and having to contend with the difficult conditions.

Dobson, however, didn’t lay all the blame at the feet of the lineout, but did concede that it played a big part in their struggles.

“From our side, we don’t have to look too much beyond our performance in the lineout. We lost 11 (and) you can’t win a game if your plan in those conditions is based around the maul,” explained Dobson.

“You’re just giving up possession, which is devastating with the wind and into the wind. So it was very disappointing given our plan for the game. The conditions took us by surprise because the weather has been so good. It stopped raining, but there was a strong wind that we went into in the first half.

“Despite the lost lineouts, to be only 3-0 down at half-time and then get the lead (in the second half). Then there were one or two poor moments of discipline at the breakdown, and they converted every opportunity they got.”