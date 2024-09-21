Thomas du Toit about Boks Test against Pumas: ‘It is going to be proper’

The former Sharks front row man knows a 'titanic' battle awaits him and the rest of the Bok side.

Thomas du Toit is grateful for a chance to start for the Boks this weekend. Picture: Will Russell / Gallo Images

Springbok prop Thomas du Toit is excited to get his chance to shine and is looking forward to the huge clash of the titans that is expected when the Bok and Argentinian packs collide in the Rugby Championship in Santiago on Saturday.

Du Toit is down the Bok tighthead pecking order, behind Frans Malherbe and Vincent Koch, but with Malherbe rested for the trip to South America, he gets a shot to start with Koch set to play off the bench.

Tough training sessions

He will thus be eager to take his opportunity to impress and put in a massive shift against a battle hardened Argentinian pack, as both teams will be looking to get the upper hand at the set pieces.

“I believe it is more like a clash of the titans. These guys pride themselves in their scrum, but that’s the same with us,” explained Du Toit in the build up.

“It is going to be a proper battle and we are all excited about it. We will just stick with what we normally do. Coach Daan Human has a good system in place for them. He makes it (training) tough during the week so it is not as difficult on the weekend.

“So it is going to be proper against these guys, it is going to be a tough battle and one that will last for 80 minutes.”

Although competition in the Bok squad is currently fierce, at 29 years old Du Toit has age on his side, with it yet to be seen if Malherbe (33) and Koch (34) will make it to the next World Cup in Australia in 2027.

He also added a string to his bow after he joined Bath last season, with him being deployed on both sides of the scrum, adding to his versatility, and he could cover the role that veteran Trevor Nyakane (35) has for the Boks over the years.

Tighthead competition

“I am primarily a tighthead prop but last season in the Premiership I had a few opportunities to play loosehead, which was good. I’ll try to keep that going as much as possible just to try to lend a hand whenever I am needed,” said Du Toit.

“But as everyone can see, it is an unbelievably competitive front row and it is difficult to get into this position. When you get there you need to play well enough to keep it going. It is very challenging but that’s where every rugby player wants to be.

“Every rugby player strives to be at a set-up where it is competitive and you must do your best to stay in the side.”

Du Toit credits his move from the Sharks to Bath as one that has revitalised his career and has helped him grow further as a player, with him now hoping to nail down a place in the Bok setup going forward.

“My journey went like that of most rugby players because it had lots of ups and downs. Playing for the Sharks gave me an awesome foundation and I really enjoyed my time there,” admitted Du Toit.

“It was good to spend a decade there and going into the next phase of my career at Bath has been good. Everything has been underlined by the fact that I always wanted to play for the Springboks, which is an opportunity that a few get and I am grateful.”

After Saturday’s match, the Boks and Argentina meet again next weekend, in Mbombela.