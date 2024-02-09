Updated Bok schedule: Venues for Tests against Wallabies confirmed

The world champions will play against the Wallabies in back-to-back Tests.

The Springboks will line up against the Wallabies in back-to-back Rugby Championship matches in Brisbane and Perth in August, adding to an exciting 2024 campaign.

The matches against Australia will kick off the double Rugby World Cup champions’ Rugby Championship schedule, with the first Test playing out at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday 10 August, and the second at the Optus Stadium in Perth a week later.

This will be followed by clashes against arch-rivals New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday 31 August and at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 7 September, with the Boks also facing Argentina at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday 28 September in the final round of the competition.

The confirmation of the Australian fixtures adds to the mouth-watering home Test schedule for head coach Rassie Erasmus’ team.

History

The last time the Springboks ran out in Brisbane was in 2021, when the Wallabies registered a 30-17 victory, while this will mark the Boks’ first Test at the new Optus Stadium in Perth – a city they last visited in 2017, with the Test ending in a 23-23 draw.

“We are excited that the venues for our two Rugby Championship matches against Australia have been locked in and we are very eager to return to Brisbane and Perth,” said Erasmus.

“It’s always tough facing the Wallabies in Australia and we are well aware of the challenge that awaits us, not only down under, but in this testing season in general.

“We first have a big Incoming Series to focus on with a two-Test series against Ireland and our first match against Portugal, and then we’ll turn our attention to what is certainly going to be another gripping Rugby Championship.”

The Wallabies, who will be looking for a reset this year under the guidance of newly-appointed head coach Joe Schmidt, looked forward to facing the Springboks at home and said: “Having the world champion Springboks play two Tests here is a massive win for all rugby supporters and sports fans in Australia.”

Incoming Series:

Saturday, 6 July: SA vs Ireland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 13 July: SA vs Ireland (Kings Park, Durban)

Saturday, 20 July: SA vs Portugal (Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein)

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 10 August: Australia vs SA (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Saturday, 17 August: Australia vs SA (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Saturday, 31 August: SA vs New Zealand (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

Saturday, 7 September: SA v New Zealand (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

Saturday, 21 September: Argentina v SA (venue TBC)

Saturday, 28 September: SA v Argentina (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.