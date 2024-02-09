PICS: Rugby star Herschel Jantjies and his partner welcome their first baby

The pair announced their pregnancy in November last year.

Congratulations are in order for Rugby star Herschel Jantjies and his partner, Kelsey Thomas.

The pair announced the arrival of their baby girl earlier this week.

According to their Instagram post, Kelsey gave birth on 1 February.

The couple said they have named their bundle of joy Alyssa-Rose Jantjies.

“Alyssa-Rose, 01/02/24. Perfection! TYJ for a healthy little girl,” Kelsey wrote on Instagram announcing the arrival of baby Alyssa-Rose.

Inside Kelsey’s baby shower

Herschel and Kelsey announced their pregnancy in November last year with a series of photos.

In January this year, Kelsey took to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek inside her baby shower.

The soft pink and white themed lavish baby shower was held at 401 Rozendal in Stellenbosch.

A few days after her baby shower, Kelsey penned a lengthy note on Instagram opening up about her pregnancy journey.

“37 weeks! I’ve had, according to many, a fairly easy pregnancy. No morning sickness, no weird cravings, or any other weird symptoms. I experienced the odd backache and tiredness which is normal in all trimesters,” she wrote.

However, Kelsey said her third trimester was not easy. She shared: “I feel like I’ve aged at least 20 years. Swollen, sore hands and feet. Can’t walk properly, daily Braxton Hicks contractions, my hips hurt, can’t sleep.

“You really become over the pregnancy and just want your baby to be born. Despite all these things though, I am super grateful to be carrying a healthy baby! She treated me good for at least 8 months.”

