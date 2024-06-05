Nizaam Carr happy to extend stay with the Bulls family

'Everyone has been kind and helpful and they have assisted my family in settling in and calling this city our home.'

Bulls forward Nizaam Carr is looking forward to the next three years after signing a new deal. Picture: by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images.

Loose forward Nizaam Carr has extended his deal with the Bulls until June 2027, saying the Pretoria-based franchise has become his family.

Since returning to the Bulls for a second spell in 2022 Carr has been an important player for the franchise, with his wealth of experience and leadership skills making him key to the team’s development.

Carr, who is a five-time capped Springbok, has settled at the Bulls and will get to be a part of the project led by the director of rugby, Jake White.

The powerful loose forward expressed his gratitude to the Bulls for how they have been good to him and his family.

“The Bulls are more than just a rugby club; this has become my family,” Carr told the Bulls media team.

“Ever since I joined in 2020, I felt welcomed by the coaches, the players and the fans. Everyone has been kind and helpful and they have assisted my family in settling in and calling this city our home.”

‘Bringing home silverware’

Carr went on to echo the same sentiments of those who have recently extended their deals with the Bulls, saying his decision to stay at Loftus Versfeld was based on the direction of the squad and shared goal of winning trophies.

“I look at our squad and instantly I look forward to growing with them. I see their work ethic every day and you can see that they have that hunger and desire to do well. Ultimately, I want to be a part of that because it excites me and keeps me on my toes to be the best I can be going forward,” Carr said.

“I am really looking forward to the journey ahead for me and my family and the family of brothers on the field.

“The next three years are about bringing home some silverware, that is the only way we can count our success, by bringing the cups to Loftus. I am one of the older guys around and I share the same ambition as the young guys do, that is to do well and give our supporters something to be proud of,” he said.

Carr and the Bulls will be involved in a United Rugby Championship quarter-final on Saturday when they take on Italian side Benetton at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 3.30pm).