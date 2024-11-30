Rugby

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

30 Nov 2024

09:44 pm

URC result: Bulls beat Connacht in Galway

The Bulls maintained their good start to the 2024/25 season.

Sebastian de Klerk

Sebastian de Klerk. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images

The Bulls beat Connacht 28-14 for an important away win in the United Rugby Championship in Galway on Saturday to stay in the top three of the points table.

Jake White’s team scored four tries in a dominant, if error-ridden, performance for their fifth win in six matches in this, the 2024/25 season.

Sebastian de Klerk and Embrose Papier scored first half tries to help their team to a 14-0 lead at the break, and in the second 40 minutes the visitors to Ireland scored further tries by David Kriel and Canan Moodie.

Connacht’s 14 points came in the final 20 minutes via two converted tries, while the Bulls were kept pointless.

Celimpilo Gumede was shown a red card in the second 40 minutes, while Connacht also lost a player to a red in the first half.

