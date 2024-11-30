URC result: Sharks survive stunning Stormers fightback

It was an entertaining match, with both sides missing chances, but the Sharks proved too powerful for the Stormers in the end.

Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen busts through the Stormers defence during their URC clash at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks just managed to survive a stunning fightback from the Stormers late in the match to secure an entertaining 21-15 win in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night.

The hosts looked like they would seal a comfortable win going into the final few minutes with a 13-point lead, only for the visitors to almost stun them with two late scores in a dramatic finish.

It was a back and forth start to the match, with the Stormers initially starting well as they took play into the Sharks 22m early and camped there for five minutes, but couldn’t take their chances.

Sharks take lead

That allowed the Sharks to take the lead in the 11th minute with their first foray into the visitors 22m, as they attacked from a lineout, swinging the ball to fullback Aphelele Fassi, with him feeding right wing Ethan Hooker to step inside two players and go over for the converted score.

Five minutes later the hosts were in for their second as they attacked from a scrum in the Stormers 22m, with the ball eventually finding captain Siya Kolisi to step and power through the defence and go over under the polls, with flyhalf Siya Masuku adding the extras for a 14-0 lead.

The Sharks were dealt a blow in the 20th minute when Springbok prop Vincent Koch was forced off with an injury to be replaced by Trevor Nyakane.

Stormers flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu then got them on the board with a nice snap drop goal in the 24th minute, making it 14-3.

It was a busy few minutes for him with him missing a 26th minute penalty, and then being forced off the field with a head knock in the 28th minute after going into contact heavily, with him replaced by Manie Libbok, who immediately lined up a penalty of his own and missed.

The Sharks had a late chance to extend their lead after Stormers centre Ruhan Nel was yellow carded for tackling Masuku without the ball, but they were unable to capitalise as they went into the break with an 11 point lead.

Strong start

The Stormers got off to a strong start in the second half and were rewarded in the 45th minute when fullback Warrick Gelant grubbered ahead for left wing Leolin Zas to race onto and score, with Libbok’s conversion coming back off the post to leave it 14-8.

The Sharks thought they had responded with a stunning second try for Hooker seven minutes later, but the TMO intervened, spotting an obstruction during centre Andre Esterhuizen’s break, leading to the try being chalked off.

The hosts finally got their third in the 59th minute as they attacked from a scrum in the Stormers 22m, bashing away at the line before Esterhuizen hit a gap from short ball and crashed over for the converted score to put them 21-8 up with 20 minutes remaining.

It was then a dramatic finish to the match as the Stormers almost stole an unbelievable win in the dying minutes of the game.

First with the Stormers on attack in the Sharks 22m in the final minute, Fassi cynically knocked the ball on with three open players waiting to score, leading to a yellow card and penalty try to bring them within a converted score.

With just the kick-off to come the Sharks sent it deep, but the Stormers attacked from their own 22m, with Libbok playing a massive role as his kick pass saw replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies break, before the replacement flyhalf went over to score after the hooter.

But the TMO again stepped in, this time spotting a knock on from Libbok at a ruck in the build up, breaking the Stormers half as they just missed out.

Scorers

Sharks: Tries – Ethan Hooker, Siya Kolisi, Andre Esterhuizen; Conversions – Siya Masuku (3)

Stormers: Tries – Leolin Zas, Penalty Try; Drop Goal – Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu