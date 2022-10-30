URC result: Bulls clinch impressive win over Sharks

Ross Roche

The Bulls clinched an impressive bonus point 40-27 (halftime 16-10) win over the Sharks in an exciting United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon.

The first 35 minutes of the match was a game of duelling defences as the Bulls enjoyed most of the play, but the Sharks managed to keep them out.

ALSO READ: Venter a man who brings leadership and rugby intelligence – Powell

Both teams had chances from lineouts on the 5m, with Bulls lock Ruan Nortje effecting a perfect steal, while the Sharks doggedly defended their line.

Flyhalves Chris Smith and Boeta Chamberlain then were left to get the scoreboard ticking, with Smith successful with shots in the 14th and 24th minutes, followed by Chamberlain getting the Sharks on the board in the 28th, before Smith pushed the Bulls 9-3 up in the 34th.

The game then burst to life in the final five minutes as the two sides traded brilliant tries.

First Bulls hooker Bismarck du Plessis stole the ball at a ruck, allowing them to counter attack, with wing David Kriel making the break, before finding captain Marcell Coetzee in support, as he ran in to score the converted try under the poles.

The Sharks then hit straight back as replacement back Marnus Potgieter scored a superb solo try, receiving a short ball and powering through a tackle attempt before running in, with Chamberlain’s conversion making it 16-10 in favour of the home side at the break.

Superb start

The Sharks then started the second half superbly, with a wonderful attack off a lineout seeing fullback Aphelele Fassi ghost through untouched for a converted score to give them the lead in the 48th minute.

Smith and Chamberlain then traded penalties and the lead in the 62nd and 64th minutes, with the Sharks ahead 20-19 at that stage.

But a massive final 15 minutes then followed as the Bulls turned up the heat and powered away.

A superb break from centre Cornal Hendricks ended with replacement scrumhalf Embrose Papier getting over to score, followed by fullback Johan Goosen breaking and replacement wing Stravino Jacobs running in, as the Bulls moved into a 33-20 lead after 69 minutes.

With four minutes remaining the Bulls then sealed the win as a powerful maul rumbled over, with replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels dotting down.

But there was still time for the Sharks to have the final say in the game as eighthman Phepsi Buthelezi broke through to score, to end an action packed final quarter.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Marcell Coetzee, Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs, Jan-Hendrik Wessels; Conversions – Chris Smith (4); Penalties – Smith (4)

Sharks: Tries – Marnus Potgieter, Aphelele Fassi, Phepsi Buthelezi; Conversions – Boeta Chamberlain (3); Penalties – Chamberlain (2)