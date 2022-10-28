Former Bok centre Francois Venter to make Sharks debut

Sports Reporter

Former Cheetahs captain and Springbok centre Francois Venter will make his Sharks debut against the Bulls in a United Rugby Championship match in Pretoria on Sunday.

Venter joined the Sharks after the collapse of Worcester Warriors in England. He replaces Marnus Potgieter in the team.

The Sharks are stacked with several SA ‘A’ players who’ll play two matches in Europe next month, including Ntuthuko Mchunu, Phepsi Buthulezi, Aphelele Fassi, Grant Williams and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

The Sharks were not in action last weekend after their match against Ulster was called off because of several cases of gastroenteritis in the visiting team’s camp.

No Springbok-elected players, who’ll head to Europe for four Tests this weekend, will feature.

Gerbrandt Grobler replaces Bok Eben Etzebeth in the forwards, while three changes among the backline have been made.



Cameron Wright takes over from another Bok, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and Thaakir Abrahams is in for Anthony Volmink, while newly signed Venter gets his debut start ahead of Potgieter, who has been named on the bench.

Sharks

Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok, Francois Venter, Been Tapuai, Thaakir Abrahams, Boeta Chamberlain, Cameron Wright, Phepsi Buthulezi, Vincent Tshituka, Dylan Richardson, Hyron Andrews, Gerbrandt Grobler, Thomas du Toit (capt), Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Dan Jooste, Dian Bleuler, Carlu Sadie, Justin Basson, James Venter, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Grant Williams, Marnus Potgieter