URC Result: Bulls defeat Leinster to book their place in final

The Bulls went toe-to-toe with Leinster, beating the visitors 25-20 at Loftus Versfeld.

Against all odds, the Bulls pulled off a miracle in Pretoria, defeating Leinster 25-20 on Saturday in their United Rugby Championship semifinal, securing their place in next weekend’s final.

This will be the Bulls‘ second final in the three seasons of the URC. They will play Munster or Glasgow Warriors, who face off in the other semifinal at Thomond Park later on Saturday (kick-off at 7pm).

The game lived up to, and to a certain extent surpassed, expectations. Many big club rugby games are touted as Test matches but fail to deliver in intensity and quality, but this was not the case with this one. The two teams went at each other, giving it their all as they produced a great advert for the URC.

Based on the number of Irish internationals Leinster have in their ranks, and the Bulls being without some of their key players, the hosts were the underdogs going into the match.

Tight start

At the start of the game, it was important for the Bulls to ensure they held on to the ball for long periods and starved Leinster of possession because of how dangerous they are with the ball in hand.

The early stages were characterised by a kicking battle initiated by Leinster, and this tactic suited them as it saved their energy. Leinster evidently saw how the strategy worked for their fellow Irish province Munster when they visited Pretoria in the URC regular season.

The Bulls looked to disrupt Leinster on the floor, as their momentum often comes from recycling the ball at the breakdown.

Young No 8 Cameron Hanekom, who won the man-of-the-match award, was the Bulls’ main threat at the breakdown, making steals and applying pressure leading to knock-ons.

The home side were threatening on attack, looking to be innovative in their attempt to open up Leinster’s robust defence that’s manufactured by former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber. Their defence was also sound when tested by the away team.

Yellow card

However, with the Bulls in the game and making it a contest, they were dealt a blow when they got a yellow card in the 22nd minute.

Winger Sergeal Petersen knocked on the ball on its way to a Leinster player on the wing. It was a costly error as Leinster kicked for the corner and from the lineout kept the ball for a couple of phases before James Lowe dotted down for a converted score.

But the mood at Loftus didn’t drop as the 31,578 supporters upped the ante. That helped the Bulls as they went on the attack.

And credit to the home side as they immediately hit back thanks to a Johan Goosen converted try. After the Bulls kept possession after multiple phases, Goosen ran onto the ball near the five-metre line, piercing through the Leinster defence to score.

Petersen eventually returned to the field without a lot of damage done and with the team very much in control of the proceedings. The Bulls were winning the contact and scrum battle, and when the match reverted to a kicking game, Goosen and Willie le Roux showed their experience as they controlled matters.

The Bulls would go into the break with a 10-7 lead after Goosen slotted in a penalty after the hooter sounded.

Bulls strike first

The home side needed to get a good start in the second stanza with the game very tight. They maintained their momentum, starting like a house on fire. The fast start ended with Petersen getting a converted try after he chased Harold Vorster’s kick to take the score to 17-7.

As it looked like the Bulls were now in a position to apply scoreboard pressure, Leinster showed their quality and what they are renowned for, venturing into teams 22m and coming back with points. Through their systematic attack they went into the Bulls’ half and returned with seven points thanks to a Caelan Doris try and Ross Byrne conversion. Leinster would soon make the score 17-17 with a Bryne three-point kick after another 22m entry.

Bulls mentor Jake White started bringing on his bench at the hour mark. They were tasked with helping to steer the team to victory in the last 20 minutes. They made their presence felt by winning a penalty that was kicked in by Goosen. Leinster counterpart added another three-pointer.

Petersen on the double

With the atmosphere tense as the stakes were high in the game, the Bulls picked up their third try.

Petersen chased down an Embrose Papier box kick, grabbing it in the air and sprinting to the try line. The conversion was missed by Goosen.

As the game reached the final 10 minutes, the home team would be put under pressure by Leinster as they chased a score to take the lead. The Bulls’ defence absorbed the pressure, however, putting their bodies on the line and making strong tackles.

After 21 phases of pressure, they turned the ball over thanks to a powerful tackle by Hanekom.

Leinster continued pilling on the pressure but the Bulls made the big hits that won the ball, allowing them to exit their half. The Bulls won a penalty from 60m and went for the posts. Goosen’s kick would fall short, but with two minutes left on the clock, it did the job as it pinned down Leinster in the 5m line.

The Bulls won the ball back and kicked for touch to secure the victory and their place in the final.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Johan Goosen, Sergeal Petersen (2); Conversions – Goosen (2); Penalties – Goosen (2)

Leinster: Tries – James Lowe, Caelan Doris; Conversions – Ross Byrne (2); Penalties – Bryne (2)