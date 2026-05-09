URC result: Sharks run in eight tries in big win against Benetton

Both teams were already out of the running to make the top eight.

Jurenzo Julius bagged a hat-trick as the Sharks put Benetton to the sword in their URC dead-rubber clash in Durban.

The hosts ran in eight tries as hammered their Italian visitors 46-7 on a balmy winter’s evening.

The first half was a stop-start affair at Kings Park, with both sides guilty of overplaying and repeatedly handing possession back through poor discipline and handling errors.

Benetton Rugby created the first genuine chance in the sixth minute when they found space out wide, but centre Tommaso Menoncello threw a wayward pass with two support runners in position to score.

The Sharks struck first in the 12th minute. Slick handling in the backline, including a clever chicken-wing pass from fullback Jaco Williams, sent winger Edwill van der Merwe over in the corner.

The Sharks’ backs continued to ask questions, and outside centre Jurenzo Julius showed his strength and footwork to power over for the home side’s second try.

Benetton’s discipline then let them down when hooker Bautista Bernasconi was shown a yellow card for a low, grasscutter tackle on Vincent Koch. The Sharks capitalised immediately, with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi crashing over from a rolling maul.

There was concern for the home crowd and Springbok supporters when veteran winger Makazole Mapimpi was stretchered off after a high shoulder charge from Benetton flyhalf Jacob Umaga, who was shown a 20-minute red card.

On the stroke of half time, Van der Merwe produced a fine finish, using his footwork and power to score his second try of the match.

The Sharks failed to convert any of their four tries, but still took a commanding 20-0 lead into the break.

Captain André Esterhuizen crashed over just three minutes into the second half for the hosts’ fifth try, with scrumhalf Bradley Davids adding the conversion.

It then became the Jurenzo Julius show.

The exciting outside centre, nicknamed the “Boogieman”, struck twice in the space of three minutes to complete a brilliant hat-trick and put the result beyond any doubt.

The Sharks’ clinical finishing and willingness to attack from all areas of the field proved too much for the Italians, as the Durban side finally produced the type of performance their supporters had been waiting for.

Replacement winger Litelihle Bester added an exclamation mark to a statement performance with a try on the stroke of full time. Attention will now turn to next week’s final fixture against Zebre, where the Sharks will hope to deliver another convincing display as they bid to give Kolisi a fitting farewell in his final appearance in Durban before returning to the Stormers next season.

SHARKS – Tries: Edwill van der Merwe (2), Jurenzo Julius (3), Siya Kolisi, André Esterhuizen, Litelihle Bester. Conversions: Bradley Davids, Jean Smith (2).

BENETTON – Try: Cristiano Tizzano. Conversion: Alessandro Garbisi.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.