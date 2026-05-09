URC result: Bulls get job done against outgunned Zebre

The win has lifted the Bulls to third place on the log.

The Vodacom Bulls were too strong for stubborn Italian side Zebre in Saturday’s URC clash at Loftus Versfeld.

Bulls ran in eight tries in their 54-19 win to move to third on the log, having led 26-12 at half-time.

Johan Ackermann’s men host Benetton in next week’s final round, while Zebre travel to Durban to face the Sharks.

The Bulls were far from perfect, making numerous errors, but were simply too strong for Zebre.

The home side produced a sensational coast-to-coast score within three minutes, with flyhalf Willie le Roux on hand to round off.

Ten minutes later, a midfield break by wing Sergeal Petersen was finished by centre Canan Moodie, returning from injury.

Zebre hit back

However, out of nowhere, Zebre struck back, with left wing Jacopo Trulla intercepting a Moodie pass to streak in.

Zebre had barely threatened up to that point and the Bulls were quick to squash any Italian hopes.

Quick hands saw winger Kurt-Lee Arendse away down the right touchline and he put speedster Cheswill Jooste in for the home side’s third try.

On the half-hour mark, the Bulls had their bonus-point try as Petersen was on hand to take the final pass from Arendse.

But Zebre had the last say of the half when hooker Giampietro Ribaldi crashed over from a lineout close in after some concerted pressure.

The Bulls were forced to weather fierce Zebre pressure at the start of the second half, but a breakaway saw lock Ruan Vermaak go over to give the home side breathing space.

Zebre refused to go away, scrumhalf Thomas Dominguez rounding off an attack.

But from there it was all Bulls as No 8 Cameron Hanekom, centre Harold Vorster and flank Jeandré Rudolph all scored.

Le Roux landed seven conversions for a match haul of 19 points.

Embrose Papier also came off the bench in the final quarter to surpass Joost van der Westhuizen as the most-capped scrumhalf for the Bulls with his 170th appearance.

BULLS – Tries: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Cheswill Jooste, Sergeal Petersen, Ruan Vermaak, Cameron Hanekom, Harold Vorster, Jeandré Rudolph. Conversions: Le Roux (7).

ZEBRE – Tries: Jacopo Trulla, Giampietro Ribaldi, Thomas Dominguez. Conversions: Martin Roger Farias (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







