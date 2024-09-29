Rugby

URC result: Stormers come up short against Ospreys

The Capetonians started well but the home team clawed their way back into the contest.

JD Schickerling

JD Schickerling of the Stormers runs with the ball against Ospreys. Picture: Gareth Everett/Gallo Images

Ospreys came from behind to claim a bonus-point United Rugby Championship victory and hand the Stormers a season-opening defeat in Bridgend on Saturday.

A last-minute penalty try from a driving maul and 15 points from the boot of flyhalf Dan Edwards sealed a 37-24 comeback win for the Ospreys.

The Stormers were electric out of the blocks in the first match of their URC campaign, opening up a 13-3 lead thanks to an early try from Leolin Zas and two penalties from Jurie Matthee.

Matthee added a penalty, while Damian Willemse slotted a drop goal in the second half, before JD Schickerling scored a late try to give the Stormers hope of snatching a win, but Ospreys made the most of a late penalty, forming a driving maul before being awarded a penalty try.

The Stormers will look to bounce back in round 3 and notch the first win of their 2024-25 campaign when they take on Zebre – who stunned 2023 champions Munster – in Italy.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

