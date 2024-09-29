URC result: Sharks blow big lead to crash to Connacht

The men from Durban at least picked up a losing bonus point.

Siya Masuku helped the Sharks pick up a bonus point in their defeat to Connacht. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Sharks blew a 20-point lead as Connacht scored four unanswered tries in the second half to beat the touring South African team in Galway on Saturday night.

Two Andre Esterhuizen tries and a pair of audacious penalties from Jordan Hendrikse helped the Sharks end the first 40 minutes of their 2024-25 United Rugby Championship campaign with a 27-7 half-time lead, but Connacht replied with 29 points after the break and it required a Siya Masuku penalty on full time to rescue a bonus point for the Durbanites in a 36-30 reverse.

Masuku converted both of Esterhuizen’s touchdowns, as well as a try from lock Gerbrandt Grobler, while Hendrikse nailed a 63-metre penalty and another in windy conditions in an impressive first half for the Sharks.

Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan dotted down twice, complemented by tries from centre Cathal Forde, winger Shane Jennings and replacement lock Olsin Dowling, with the extras added by the boot of Forde (three conversions, one penalty) and flyhalf Josh Ioane (conversion).

The Sharks travel to Newport to take on Dragons in round 3 while Connacht visit Llanelli to battle Scarlets.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.