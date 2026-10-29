URC team news: Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers name lineups

Here is all the news about the four South African teams in action in round five of the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

Round five of this season’s United Rugby Championship takes place this weekend, before the competition breaks for the Test matches in the Nations Championship in Europe in November.

On Friday, Glasgow Warriors host the Lions (9.45pm), while on Saturday the Stormers welcome Ulster (2.45pm), the Bulls host Scarlets (5pm) and Munster entertain the Sharks (7.30pm).

Here then is all the SA team news.

Lions

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen will be hoping his players can get up one more time after a difficult tour following the sudden and tragic passing in week one, two week’s ago, of team-mate Hyron Andrews.

The Lions have soldiered on, losing to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup, the day after Andrews’ passing, and Edinburgh in the URC last weekend. Now they’re up against Glasgow Warriors, on Friday.

Van Rooyen has opted for a new-look front row this week, of SJ Kotze, Tiaan Lange and RF Schoeman, while captain Francke Horn is joined in the loose-trio by Siba Qoma and Siba Mahashe.

Springbok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg is also back in the side, with Nico Steyn moving to the bench.

Team: Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Bronson Mills, Erich Cronje, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Siba Qoma, Siba Mahashe, Ruan Delport, Etienne Oosthuizen, RF Schoeman, Tiaan Lange, SJ Kotze. Bench: Morne Brandon, Boan Venter, Conraad van Vuuren, Dylan Sjoblom, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Nico Steyn, Richard Kriel, Boeta Chamberlain

Stormers

Former Stormers man and recent Sharks player Bongi Mbonambi has rejoined the Cape side and will play off the bench on Saturday, boosting a team which has lost several hookers in the last few weeks.

Ruhan Nel is back to captain the team after missing the last two weeks’ of action, while coach John Dobson has also included 20-year-old Yaqeen Ahmed at flyhalf, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu rested.

Cobus Reinach is back in the starting team, while up front Evan Roos is at No 8, with Louw Nel and Paul de Villiers completing the loose-trio.

Vernon Paulo will start at hooker.

Team: Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Yaqeen Ahmed, Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos, Louw Nel, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Wilco Louw, Vernon Paulo, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Vernon Matongo, Neethling Fouché, Riley Norton, Connor Evans, Wandile Mlaba, Haashim Pead, Wandisile Simelane.

Bulls

Coach Johan Ackermann has made 13 changes to his matchday-23, with eight in the starting XV, from last week.

Regular captain Marcell Coetzee will play off the bench, following his disciplinary hearing and uncertainty around his availability.

In the backline, Willie le Roux returns at fullback, with Dylan Maart moving to the right wing and Stravino Jacobs coming onto the left wing. Stedman Gans enters the midfield alongside Harold Vorster, while Curwin Bosch steps into the starting flyhalf role to partner Paul de Wet.

Up front, an entirely new front row of Alu Tshakweni, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Khutha Mchunu take the field. JF van Heerden joins Ruan Vermaak in the second row, while Jeandre Rudolph and Cameron Hanekom complete a re-worked back row alongside Hanro Liebenberg, who takes over the captaincy.

Team: Willie le Roux, Dylan Maart, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Curwin Bosch, Paul de Wet, Cameron Hanekom, Hanro Liebenberg (capt), Jeandre Rudolph, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Khutha Mchunu, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alu Tshakweni. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Marcell Coetzee, Zak Burger, Sebastian de Klerk, Hakeem Kunene

Sharks

JP Pietersen of the Sharks has opted for Ethan Hooker at inside centre for his team’s clash with Munster in Limerick on Saturday.

Hooker, who’ll earn his 50th Sharks cap, comes in for the injured regular captain Andre Esterhuizen.

Elsewhere, Suleiman Hartzenberg is Hooker’s partner at 13, Gianni Lombard starts again at flyhalf, while Nick Hatton continues to captain the side from No 8.

Emmanuel Tshituka, who’s just been called up by the Springboks, will be on blindside flank. His brother, Vincent, will play from the bench, along with the likes of Thomas du Toit, Ivan van Zyl and Siya Masuku.

Team: Zekhethelo Siyaya, Edwill van der Merwe, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ethan Hooker, Jaco Williams, Gianni Lombard, Jaden Hendrikse, Nick Hatton (capt), Manu Tshituka, Matt Romao, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Jacobs, Ethan Bester, Ox Nche. Bench: Esethu Mnebelele, ⁠Cameron Dawson, Thomas du Toit, ⁠Stephan Lewies, Vincent Tshituka, Ivan van Zyl, Siya Masuku, Litelihle Bester