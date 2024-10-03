Vincent Tshituka ‘enjoying the journey’ of captaining the Sharks

The former Lions man said he was being challenged in a number of ways.

Vincent Tshituka says he is “enjoying the journey” of captaining the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

In the absence of men like Lukhanyo Am, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, who have all lead the Sharks before, coach John Plumtree has handed the former Lions man the captaincy of the team at the start of the new URC season.

Whether the flanker continues in this role when the Springboks return to franchise rugby is unknown, but for now Tshituka is the man who’ll run out in front.

He said it was a new challenge he was enjoying.

‘Challenging me in best way’

“It’s been really good but challenging as well because I like to believe I’m a leader through actions rather than words,” Tshituka told the Sharks website this week.

“But it’s challenging me in the best way, I feel I’m growing every week, I’m learning how to navigate this role with the players and the coaches and how to cater to the team’s needs as a leader.

“It’s definitely something where I feel I’m growing every weekend and I’m enjoying the journey.”

The Sharks, winners of the EPCR Challenge Cup last season as well as the Currie Cup two weekends ago, lost their opening round URC match against Connacht last weekend, but have a chance to hit back this week against the Dragons in Wales.

Dragon slayers

“It was a disappointing second half from our side (last weekend), there were quite a few factors that went into that, but nothing we tried to pay too much attention to,” Tshituka said of the fact that they had played two Currie Cup knock-out games and then undertaking the long trip to Galway in Ireland.

“We know what we are expected to deliver in those games. Connacht stepped it up in the second half and we just didn’t match that and they got the better of us.”

The Sharks though should be the favourites against the Dragons this weekend as they’ve never lost to the Welsh side in three meetings.

In the two clashes at Kings Park, the Durban side prevailed 51-3 and 69-14, although the last time they met at Rodney Parade, the Dragons lost by just one point.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s match Tshituka said the Sharks knew were they had to step it up.

“Reviewing the past weekend, they targeted us quite heavily at the breakdown and going into this weekend, that’s a big focus point for us. We also feel we can assert ourselves a bit more with our maul as a pack of forwards, also with our maul defence. That’s also been a big work on this week.

“We’re raring to go and to take our opportunities.”