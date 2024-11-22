Wales v Boks: Five things to look out for in Cardiff

Just how ruthless can this world champion Bok side be? We'll find out in Cardiff on Saturday.

Jordan Hendrikse will play in just his second Test on Saturday. Picture: AFP

The Springboks take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, looking to end their season on a high and with an 11th win from 13 matches this year. Their only two defeats have been by a point in each game.

Siya Kolisi will lead a Bok team that have already beaten Scotland and England on this tour, with a further win ensuring a clean-sweep on a tour of the north by the Boks for the first time since 2013.

Here are five things to look out for in Saturday’s Test in Cardiff.

Do the Boks have a ‘killer instinct’?

The Boks have won against Scotland (32-15) and England (29-20) in tight matches on this tour and are seeking a third straight win to end their UK trip on a high and unbeaten. They are up against a Wales team who have lost 11 in a row with their coach Warren Gatland’s job on the line.

In June this year, when the Boks kicked off their 2024 season, an under-strength side beat Wales 41-13 at Twickenham; this time the Boks have got the chance to go even bigger, but how ruthless will they be?

How will Wales respond?

As mentioned, Warren Gatland’s job is on the line in this second stint in charge of the Welsh. His first time at the helm, between 2008 and 2019, saw him lead the side to four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slam sweeps, plus two World Cup semi-final appearances.

This time, he has lost 17 times in 23 Tests. It’s a horrible run of form, but how will the players react facing the world champions – will they stand up and fight and try restore Welsh rugby pride, or go down with a whimper?

Warren Gatland of Wales. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jordan Hendrikse at 10

The Sharks No 10’s only other Test this year was his debut against the same team in a friendly at Twickenham in June; now he gets another shot, this time with his brother, Jaden, as his scrumhalf.

Jordan is one of four flyhalves used by the Boks this season and the third in as many matches on this tour after Handre Pollard started against Scotland and Manie Libbok wore the No 10 against England last week.

With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu watching on from back home, it appears the Bok flyhalf position really is up for grabs.

Boks missing big hitters

While Rassie Erasmus has picked a formidable team to tackle the Welsh, with several World Cup winners in the ranks, World Rugby Player of the Year nominee Pieter-Steph du Toit is back home in South Africa, not considered for this match, while fellow nominee Eben Etzebeth will play off the bench along with RG Snyman, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch and Handre Pollard among others.

But, what another opportunity for Aphlelele Fassi, Elrigh Louw, Jean Kleyn, Wilco Louw, Thomas du Toit and Johan Grobbelaar, while Franco Mostert, who was injured for so long and returned against England, gets another chance to hit top form.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar gets another chance to impress at Test level. Picture: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images

Cameron Hanekom debut

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus hasn’t been scared to mix and match this season and give a number of promising players an opportunity as he looks ahead to the 2027 World Cup and again this weekend, a fresh-faced player will get his Bok chance.

Bulls star Cameron Hanekom will become the 52nd player used by the Boks this season when he plays off the bench in Cardiff.

With Jasper Wiese the first choice No 8, if only just, there is a spot open for another versatile loose forward, in the shape of Kwagga Smith and Elrigh Louw … could Hanekom be the man to fill that role?