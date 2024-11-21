‘Cheslin the best, Pieter-Steph a freak and Eben dominant’ — Kleyn on Bok award nominees

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe in action for the Springboks against Ireland earlier this year. Both have been nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year award along with teammate Eben Etzebeth. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Lock Jean Kleyn believes that the winner of the World Rugby Player of the Year Award for 2024 will come from the Springboks.

This, after Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Eben Etzebeth were announced as nominees this week along with Ireland’s Caelan Doris, with the winner to be announced at a function in Monaco on Sunday night.

The Boks have enjoyed a superb year, winning 10 out of 12 games, including also winning the Rugby Championship title.

Speaking earlier this week, ahead of the Boks’ final match of the year against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night, Kleyn was asked his thoughts on the Boks having three players recognised.

“Three out of four is fantastic. If you look at the candidates … Cheslin is probably the best all-round rugby player in the world. You have a guy like Petey (Pieter-Steph du Toit), who is an absolute freak on the field,” said Kleyn, “and then Eben, who is by far the most dominant tighthead lock that has played the game over the last 10 or 15 years.

“The guys really speak for themselves. It’s going to be fantastic. Hopefully we win it, I am sure we will. But it is good for the guys to get recognition for all of the hard work.”

Only game

Kleyn is set to play his only game of the year for the Boks on Saturday, after a long term injury ruled him out for most of the season.

He made his return in the United Rugby Championship with Munster, but was not selected for the Bok squad for their end-of-year-tour, only for him to be brought in as an injury replacement for Ruan Nortje ahead of the first match against Scotland.

The 31-year-old was asked if he was grateful for the opportunity to prove his case for selection going forward, but admitted that he was more focused on performing for the team.

“It is a great opportunity. But it’s not just about that, it’s about performing well for South Africa and working well for the team,” explained Kleyn.

“I think that’s the big thing, that we all work towards the common goal, which is representing the Springboks and making the fans back home proud. It’s also about playing for the other guys in the team, not just yourself, and that’s what we work towards.”